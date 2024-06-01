Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-24 in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 24 in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash was reported at approximately 12:21 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near Exit 1.

Authorities said the crash involved three vehicles and injuries were reported. However, the extent of those injuries remain unknown.

Crews have blocked the eastbound lanes and are diverting traffic onto the Exit 1 on-ramp, across Trenton Road, and then back onto I-24 East.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating what led to the crash, officials said.

No additional information about the incident was immediately released.

