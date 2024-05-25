Injuries reported, 1 removed from vehicle in Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A two-vehicle crash in Clarksville resulted in injuries and a road closure late Friday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tiny Town Road near Pembroke Road.

Authorities reported at least one person had to be removed from a vehicle. However, the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

The westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road will be closed until crews are able to clear the scene, officials said. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

