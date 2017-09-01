Injuries always the bane of NFL teams in the summer

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) is tackled by Cleveland Browns strong safety Briean Boddy-Calhoun in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Cleveland. Scary but maybe not too serious, Beckham went up for a high pass against Cleveland and was hit directly on his knee. Turned out to be no structural damage. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

It is a well-accepted axiom in the NFL preseason that the key is not performance, it's health.

Don't lose a major contributor.

Several teams failed in their mission this summer, although a few of them should be able to survive the loss (or losses). Others must be wondering if it pays to have regulars see the field at all before September.

Here's a team-by-team look at significant injuries or, in a few cases, who avoided being damaged.

AFC EAST

NEW ENGLAND — As loaded as they appear to be, losing WR Julian Edelman (knee) for the season was a blow for the Patriots. Edelman has been Tom Brady's favorite target and while there are plenty of others for Brady to connect with, the absence of Edelman has to have an effect.

MIAMI — When quarterback Ryan Tannehill took a misstep on a run and injured his knee, coach Adam Gase turned to Jay Cutler, with whom he has a successful history. Cutler came out of the broadcast booth to join the Dolphins, who have had a tough summer. Rookie Raekwon McMillan (right ACL), projected to start at middle linebacker, is also out for the season; starting G Ted Larsen is expected to miss much of it with a torn right biceps, and No. 3 cornerback Tony Lippett tore his Achilles tendon during practice.

BUFFALO — Both starting QB Tyrod Taylor and veteran reserve T.J. Yates wound up in the NFL's concussion protocol. Starting LT Cordy Glenn did not play a preseason game because of nagging soreness in his left foot.

NEW YORK JETS — The major injury was WR Quincy Enunwa, who sustained a bulging disk in his neck after falling during a play in a team's scrimmage. He'll miss the entire season after he was expected to be the No. 1 receiver in what was already an inexperienced group.

AFC NORTH

PITTSBURGH — It's been a successful summer for Pittsburgh; the Steelers have no long-term injuries to any starters. S Mike Mitchell has been dealing with a lower-body injury and hasn't practiced since July 30.

BALTIMORE — One team that wishes preseason didn't exist. TEs Dennis Pitta and Crockett Gillmore, CB Tavon Young, OLs Nico Siragusa and Alex Lewis, LB Albert McClellan, RB Kenneth Dixon and WR Tim White all were hurt, and QB Joe Flacco (back) was hobbled for a lengthy portion of August. McClellan (torn ACL) is out for the season. He played in all 16 games last season, starting 11, and finished with 52 tackles.

CINCINNATI — Not a bad summer injury-wise; suspension are another matter. But top special teams player Cedric Peerman suffered a shoulder injury and went on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND — Starting left guard Joel Bitonio sustained an unspecified knee injury during camp. Bitonio missed 11 games last season after undergoing surgery on a torn foot ligament, yet the team signed him to a five-year, $51 million deal during the offseason.

AFC SOUTH

HOUSTON — Obviously, with the damage in Houston from Hurricane Harvey, the Texans have far greater concerns. They did lose WR Will Fuller, who broke his collarbone early in camp.

TENNESSEE — Another team hurt at wide receiver. Top selection Corey Davis missed all but the opening week of training camp with an injured hamstring. The Titans have targeted the season opener against Oakland for his return.

INDIANAPOLIS — No Luck, as in Andrew Luck. The star quarterback hasn't practiced after having offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Add in starting center Ryan Kelly (foot) going down and needing surgery, and top cornerback Vontae Davis injuring his groin in Week 3 of the preseason and it doesn't look good in Indy.

JACKSONVILLE — The Jaguars' only major injury was to long snapper Carson Tinker, who tore a knee ligament during a non-contact drill in training camp and had season-ending surgery.

AFC WEST

KANSAS CITY — A big one: The Chiefs lost starting RB Spencer Ware (right knee ligaments) for the season. But they do have depth there, particularly with the sharp work of rookie Kareem Hunt so far.

OAKLAND — A relatively seamless summer, with the most notable injuries to reserve offensive lineman Denver Kirkland (leg) and backup safety Keith McGill (foot). Uncertainty surrounded first-round pick Gareon Conley since minicamp in June when he hurt his shin, but he's expected back for the opener.

DENVER — A bunch of nagging ones, but the main longer-term problem was backup QB Paxton Lynch hurting his right shoulder. Strong safety T.J. Ward pulled his right hamstring early in camp and missed the entire preseason, endangering his roster spot.