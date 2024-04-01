Injured owl rescued by Massachusetts state trooper in Danvers
A Massachusetts state trooper came to the rescue of an injured owl on the side of the road on Easter morning.
A Massachusetts state trooper came to the rescue of an injured owl on the side of the road on Easter morning.
A Dyson-rivaling hair dryer for just $30, a rare markdown on classic Levis and an Emeril-approved air fryer for $100-plus off await.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
The Gamecocks have had some close calls in their charge back to the Final Four. But a familiar face has helped them reset when things get dicey.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
What to know about storing Easter eggs safely, their cholesterol risk and more.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
As tax day approaches, parents of high school athletes with social media and NIL deals need to make sure that the IRS doesn’t come for their children’s assets.
Chic and timeless, this stunner is a great addition to any wardrobe.
Spoiler alert: Yes, you do. And it's not difficult if you have the right product.
Aziaha James scored all but four of her 29 points in the second half to lift NC State to its second Elite Eight appearance in the last three seasons on Friday night.
Not sure if you should be using mouthwash every day? Doctors weigh in on the product's oral health benefits.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
Clark is a natural in the spotlight, but coach Lisa Bluder's deference to the superstar makes Iowa's situation more unique than most as the women's game grows bigger than ever.
The last remaining perfect entry in Yahoo's women's bracket challenge was eliminated with Oregon State's 70-65 win over Notre Dame.