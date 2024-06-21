As injured Milton officer faces road to recovery, his alleged assailant has been charged

A Milton police officer is facing recovery and will possibly need more surgeries after he suffered serious injuries while trying to apprehend a suspected drug dealer.

Officer Erik Haney was on the scene outside a Taco Bell and about to the arrest the man, when he was dragged by a vehicle that ran over his leg. Haney was hospitalized and had to have surgery for the injuries.

“His condition was elevated to good after he came out of surgery. He’s still not able to stand and it looks like he might have damage to the left leg after it broke,” Milton Police Department Chief of Police Tony Hernandez told The News Tribune. “He might have a torn ACL on his right leg so he may need more surgeries.”

Jory Edward Nelson, 32 of Seattle, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, vehicular assault, unlawful possession of a control substance with intent to deliver, failure to remain at injury accident and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, court records state.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Nelson’s behalf during his Thursday arraignment. Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaille set his bail at $200,000, records show.

The incident began at 4:12 a.m., when Milton police officer Jacob Wilcox got a tip: A drug transaction was going to take place at a Taco Bell on Meridian Avenue East. The deal was going to take place between the tipster and Nelson, according to charging documents. Nelson was reportedly bringing roughly one ounce of fentanyl.

Nelson arrived in a black SUV at 5:30 a.m. and pulled up next to the witness’ vehicle. Haney was one of the officers at the scene. He approached Nelson’s SUV to arrest him. Nelson was in the back seat and got into the driver’s seat. He then tried to start the vehicle, prosecutors wrote.

Haney tried to grab Nelson’s arm. Nelson revved the SUV’s engine and drove off, dragging Haney, who was still holding on to the driver’s side door area. Haney fell and the SUV drove over his leg before driving out of the parking lot, prosecutors wrote.

At the hospital before his surgery, Haney told detectives that his arm was pinned when Nelson hit the gas of the SUV. Haney freed himself but fell to the ground. That was when Nelson allegedly drove over his legs, prosecutors wrote.

Kent police officers arrested Nelson, documents show. Officers allegedly found over 26 grams of fentanyl, seven baggies of “magic” mushrooms, three baggies of marijuana, a baggie of methamphetamine, digital scales and a fake gun in the SUV.

Nelson had a warrant out for his arrest from the Kent Police Department for knowingly possessing a controlled substance, records show.

Hernandez said that there has been an outpouring of community support, which has lifted Haney’s spirits. People have dropped off flowers and cards. It encourages him that the community is wishing him well and praying for him, Hernandez added

“These young men and women go out every day on behalf of the community and try to keep the streets safe. We can’t do it without the support of the community and [this incident] is a prime example of the community rallying behind the officers,” he said.