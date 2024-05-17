Injured manatee struck by boat propeller rescued by Florida deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A manatee that got struck by a boat propeller was rescued on Thursday by deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured animal was found in the Manatee Pocket, a lake in Stuart, and appeared to have been hit by a boat propeller.

Officials said the animal suffered a visible injury of several slashes to the upper left side of its body. Upon evaluation, it also had a medical problem with its lung.

Deputies worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to maneuver it onto a boat to be taken to Sandsprit Park.

The manatee was taken to Sea World Orlando for treatment and recovery.

