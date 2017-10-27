Injured Kane out of Tottenham's match at Man United

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane will miss Tottenham's match against Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday because of a hamstring injury.

Tottenham says the striker underwent assessment this week that showed "a minor strain to the left hamstring."

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino says it is a "small" injury but that Kane would not be risked against United.

Pochettino says "there is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger."

Second-place United and third-place Tottenham both have 20 points, five behind Manchester City after nine games.