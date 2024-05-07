Injured golden eagle rescued in San Isabel Forest

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A golden eagle that had likely been hit by a car is recuperating after being rescued by a wildlife technician for the San Isabel National Forest in March.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the wildlife technician was performing winter animal track surveys when they stumbled upon an injured golden eagle. The Forest Service said the eagle had possibly been hit by a car the week prior.

The eagle was able to make its way about a mile down into a drainage area and managed to survive on a deer carcass that had been prey to a mountain lion.

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service

Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service

The day after making the discovery, the wildlife technician returned with a wildlife biologist with the San Carlos Ranger District, using snowshoes to access the remote area. After several hours of travel through snow and underbrush, the Forest Service said the two technicians were able to capture the eagle and take it for evaluation at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Raptor Center in Pueblo.

The eagle is currently undergoing observation and rehabilitation efforts at the Raptor Center, thanks to a watchful and compassionate wildlife technician.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.