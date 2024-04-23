Ingham County restaurant inspections: Room temperature creamer, spoiled vegetables

LANSING — When county health inspectors visit local restaurants, they document problems that need addressing to meet Ingham County's health code.

The most serious problems are considered priority violations, which present potential health hazards and should be corrected immediately. Priority foundation violations do not present immediate health hazards but should be corrected in a timely manner. Follow-up inspections and reports may consequently happen.

In most cases, the violations are corrected, and this information isn't an indication that violations at any establishment are still an ongoing issue.

Here are the most serious violations in Ingham County for restaurants for the month of March.

Anna's House, 1753 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 4

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Sanitizing

Comments: "Observed chlorine chemical sanitizing concentration in dish machine at less than 10ppm, as tested today. Dishes/utensils must be properly sanitized, or pathogens may grow to illness causing levels. Facility must sanitize dishes, utensils and all food contact surfaces in an approved sanitizing solution (Quaternary ammonium or chlorine bleach), mixed to proper concentration, in the sanitizing compartment of the threecompartment sink, until the dish machine is fully sanitizing. Correct by ensuring that dish machine is sanitizing with chlorine at a level of 50-100ppm. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Apple Jade, 300 N. Clippert St., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 14

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Food storage

Comments: "Observed using grocery bags for food storage in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Use food grade bags or containers that can be washed, durable and easily cleanable Also, do not re use raw chicken boxes for any storage. The boxes must be discarded when empty."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Sugar stored with soap

Comments: "Observation: Sugar container stored with hand soap and sink. Correction: Rearrange area so that toxic materials are stored below or away from food, equipment and single service items. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

BAD Brewing Company, 440 Jefferson St., Mason

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 11

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Machine not working properly

Comments: "Observation: The sanitizer concentration for [chemical] in the [equipment] is at [ppm]. Correction: Possible repair to machine may be needed. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Chapbook Cafe at Schuler Books, 1982 Grand River Ave., Okemos

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection date: March 15

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Advisories about raw foods

Comments: "Menu board includes disclosure of raw egg in the Caesar dressing (* contains raw egg); however REMINDER was not present on menu board to remind customers of the risk of foodborne illness when consuming raw egg. Correction: Provide a consumer advisory (both disclosure and reminder) for animal foods served in a raw or undercooked condition. Ensure menu reads '*contains RAW egg' AND 'Consuming raw or undercooked EGGS may increase your RISK of foodborne illness.' OR ensure the following statement is posted at menu board: Ask your server about menu items that are cooked to order or served raw. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. A follow-up inspection will be conducted in 10-30 days."

Chrissy's Classic Foods, 1220 Walsh St., Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection date: March 13

Inspection type: Special Transitory Food Unit

Problem: No standard operating procedures

Comments: "Observation: No Standard Operational Procedures on site. Correction: PIC have SOP'S on site at next inspection. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: No thermometers

Comments: "Observation: No thermometer is present for monitoring temperatures in thin foods. Correction: Provide a thermometer capable of taking temperatures in thin meat masses. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Courthouse Pub, 160 W. Maple St., Mason

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 28

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Potatoes not hot enough

Comments: "Observation: Mashed potatoes in hot well being hot held at 80-120 F Correction: Maintain hot potentially hazardous foods at or above 135°F. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Culver's, 3115 Centre Blvd., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 27

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Drain lines

Comments: "Observation: The ice bin and pop machine drain lines are draining below the flood rim of the funnel drain located below the pop machine/ ice bin. Correction: Provide an air gap pop machine/ice bin drain lines and the funnel drain below the cabinet. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: No chlorine test strips

Comments: "Observation: No chlorine test strips to monitor the sanitizer level at the dish machine. Correction: Provide chlorine test strips. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Dave's Hot Chicken, Albert Avenue, East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 15

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Cheese warmer

Comments: "Observed Cheese warmer arm is not heated, so the cheese coming out of the warmer is only 78 degrees F. Correction: Maintain hot potentially hazardous foods at or above 135 degrees F. Provide a cheese warmer with a heated spout and pump."

Dublin Square, 327 Abbott Road, East Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection date: March 7

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: No consumer advisory on menu

Comments: "Observed no consumer advisory on menu. Correction: Provide a consumer advisory for animal foods served in a raw or undercooked condition."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Slime buildup

Comments: "Observed slime build up in kitchen ice machines Correction: Maintain food contact surfaces in a clean condition."

Dusty's Cellar & Wine Bar, 1839 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 7

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Date marking

Comments: "Observed time/temperature controlled for safety food that was present in cooler beyond the datemark provided by facility - ('oil cake' and raspberry coulis that were datemarked for prep date of 2/24/24). Correction: Monitor the discard of time/temperature controlled for safety food, commercially prepared food (opened)/in house prepared food, to ensure that the food is consumed by/discarded on, or before, the date seven days from the day the food was opened/prepared, counting day of opening/preparation as day one. TCS food must be consumed/discarded within 7 days or by the manufacturer's use by/best by/sell by date."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Drainage

Comments: "Observed only an air break on the drain line connection between the sewage system and a drain from the sanitize compartment of the three compartment sink in the kitchen (this compartment was used for washing produce at time of inspection). Correction: Design the sewage system in a manner that would preclude a direct connection between the sewage system and the drain from which food is placed. Ensure that the drainline is LIFTED/CUT/aluminum foil is removed to provide a proper air gap."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: No towelling

Comments: "Observation: No toweling available at bar hand sink for hand drying. Correction: Provide single-use toweling at hand sink to facilitate proper handwashing. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Five Guys, 623 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 6

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Drain lines

Comments: "Observed coke machine drain lines @ front lobby without proper air gap. Correction: Provide an air gap to preclude backflow of a solid, liquid, or gas contaminant into the water supply system."

Georgio's Pizza, 120 Charles St., East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 8

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Chicken placement

Comments: "Observed cross contamination (describe) in the (location). Correction: To prevent cross contamination. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes. How was violation corrected: PIC moved chicken to bottom shelf."

High Kaliber Karting and Entertainment, 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 1

Inspection type: Complaint

Problem: Bare hand handling

Comments: "Employee at bar observed handling limes for cocktails with bare hands. Correction: Employees shall use single-use gloves, utensils, bakery papers or other approved means when handling ready to eat foods. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Holt Junior High School, 1784 N. Aurelius Road, Holt

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 5

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Sanitizing

Comments: "Observation: The sanitizer concentration for Sani-T10 in the three compartment sink is below 100ppm. Correction: Use test strips to measure proper sanitizer concentration and adjust the concentration accordingly.Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Lucky House, 1741 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 7

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Sanitizer

Comments: "Observed bleach bottle label read, for 'cleaning and deodorizing' and required a rinse after five minutes of soaking. This type of bleach was not labeled for sanitizing food contact surfaces. Correction: Ensure that any bleach purchased for use of sanitizing dishes, utensils and equipment is an approved sanitizer for food contact surfaces. The directions on the label must indicate it sanitizes/disinfects and is approved for dishes/utensils/food contact surfaces and does NOT require a rinse after sanitization step has been performed. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

McDonald's, 3135 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 1

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Sanitizing

Comments: "The sanitizer concentration for chlorine in the dish machine is at 10 ppm after running several times. Correction: Have the dish machine serviced and ensure it is properly sanitizing at 50-100 ppm Chlorine after final rinse. Use the three compartment sink for warewashing until the repair has been made. Follow-up in 10 days. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

MSU Sparty's, Snyder/Phillips Halls, Bogue Street, East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 6

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Storage of toxic materials

Comments: "Turbo Chef cleaner over ice machine. Correction: Rearrange area so that toxic materials are stored below or away from food, equipment and single service items. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Sanitizer spray bottle

Comments: "Observation: Sanitizer spray bottled without sanitizer. The bottle was labeled as quat sanitizer but was filled with sink and surface cleaner-sanitizer. Correction: Label appropriately and ensure proper concentration. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No." Deemed corrected on March 14.

Michigan State University, 125 International Center, East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 15

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Food temperature

Comments: "Hot dogs stored on bottom shelf of the upright cooler at 44-51 F, foods on the upper shelf at 41 F or lower. Correction: Maintain cold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41°F Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Olga's Kitchen, 354 Frandor Ave., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 13

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Date marking

Comments: "Observed Half/Half creamer ... stored at room temperature - 78 degrees F. Correction: Need to discard because don't know how long that they (have) been stored at room temperature. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Pancheros Mexican Grill, 3552 Meridian Crossing, Okemos

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 18

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Old food

Comments: "Observed time/temperature controls for safety food ('veggie' marked for 'use by' 3/15, tomatillo marked 'use by' 3/11, verde marked for 'use by' 3/17) that was present in the walk-in cooler beyond the datemark provided by facility. Correction: Discard potentially contaminated or unsafe foods, and food past disposition date provided by facility. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Rally's, 505 Oakland Ave., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 27

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Uncovered rodent tra;s

Comments: "Observed uncovered rodent trap under three compartment sink. Correction: Bait stations shall be covered."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Tracking power, pest control, monitoring

Comments: "(B) If used, a nontoxic tracking powder such as talcum or flour may not contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Correction: Stop use. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Risen Breakfast and Bakery, 402 Jefferson St., Mason

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 26

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Food temperature

Comments: "Cheesecake in front cooler being cold held at 45 F. Correction: Maintain cold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees F. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Sanitizing

Comments: "Observed sanitizer in dish machine at 10ppm or less. Correction: Use test strips to measure proper sanitizer concentration and adjust the concentration accordingly. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Sink use

Comments: "Hands ink being used for [purpose] during inspection and is unavailable for proper handwashing. Correction: repair hot water control on sink. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

The Riv, 231 MAC Ave., East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 28

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Backflow prevention

Comments: "Observed no back flow prevention on kitchen faucet used to connect a water hose for cleaning floors. Correction: Provide an approved backflow prevention device. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Slice by Saddleback, 3135 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 26

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Water supply protections

Comments: "No air gap provided on three compartment sink in back prep area. Correction: Provide an air gap between the drain line equipment and sewer system to protect water supply. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

MSU Sparty's Cafe, Holden Hall, East Lansing

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection date: March 28

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Date marking

Comments: "Commercially packaged food items (from frozen) in stand-up cooler without date mark of discard. Correction: Adjust method or procedures so that all ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are date marked with a date not to exceed seven days. Most foods brought in earlier in day or day before. PIC will talk to supplier to provide discard date and will follow up to ensure compliance. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Starbucks, 401 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 27

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Contamination prevention

Comments: "A direct connection exists between the sewage system and a drain from ice bin and culinary/pitcher rinse sink near drive-thru, and dump sink next to front hand sink. Correction: Please lift/trim and secure noted drain lines so that there is at least a one-inch gap between end of drain line(s) and floor drain flood rim to prevent the potential for contamination. Follow-up in 10 days."

Stateside Deli, 3552 Meridian Crossing Drive, Okemos

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 26

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Food temperature

Comments: "Batter and other TCS foods (shell eggs, butter), in one door cooler below microwave, verified at time of inspection as being cold held at 47.2 degrees F. Correction: Maintain cold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees F."

Sweet Encounter Bakery and Cafe, 300 S. Washington Square, Lansing

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 28

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Food temperature

Comments: "Sandwich items in front cooler being cold held at 44 F. Correction: Maintain cold potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees F. Check equipment for potential mechanical issues or overcrowding. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Violation: Priority

Problem: Sanitizing

Comments: "The sanitizer is not being used according to manufacturers’ directions. Correction: Use test strips to measure proper sanitizer concentration and adjust the concentration accordingly. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Szechuan Garden, 154 E. Grand River Ave., Williamston

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection date: March 14

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Thermometer calibration

Comments: "Observed digital food thermometer was not accurate/functional, during the inspection today. Bi-metal stem thermometers were available at time of inspection. Correction: Regularly place food thermometer in an ice and water bath (to monitor if temperature is reading 32 degrees F in ice and water bath), to ensure that the thermometer is functional and accurate and calibrate if necessary. A follow up inspection will be conducted in 10-30 days in order to verify compliance/PIC may provide a photograph/email/text to verify correction and a follow up report will be generated when documentation of the correction is provided. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Taco Bell, 2030 Grand River Ave., Okemos

Violation: Priority foundation

Inspection date: March 14

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Off thermometers

Comments: "Observed food thermometer was not accurate/functional, early on during the inspection today. Correction: Regularly place food thermometer in an ice and water bath (to monitor if temperature is reading 32 degrees F in ice and water bath), to ensure that the thermometer is functional and accurate and calibrate if necessary. Corrected at Time of Inspection: Yes."

Williamston Pub & Grill, 132 W. Grand River Ave., Williamston

Violation: Priority

Inspection date: March 13

Inspection type: Routine

Problem: Potato chip temperature

Comments: "Recently fried potato chips being held at 86 degrees F. Correction: Maintain hot potentially hazardous foods at or above 135 degrees F. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Water temperature

Comments: "The hand sink located at entry to kitchen has a water temperature of LESS than 100 degrees F. Correction: Provide a water temperature of at least 38 degrees C (100 degrees F) through a mixing valve or combination faucet. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

Violation: Priority foundation

Problem: Sink use

Comments: "Hand sink on grill line observed with items stored in it, during inspection and is unavailable for proper handwashing. Correction: Train food employees that handwashing sinks shall not be used for any other purpose than handwashing. Corrected at Time of Inspection: No."

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Ingham County restaurant inspections: Room temperature creamer, spoiled vegetables