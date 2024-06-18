Ingham County restaurant inspections: Out-dated cheese rolls, potentially spoiled waffle mix

LANSING — When county health inspectors visit local restaurants, they document problems that need addressing to meet standards set by Michigan food codes and law.

The most serious problems are considered priority violations, which present potential health hazards and should be corrected immediately. Priority foundation violations do not present immediate health hazards but should be corrected in a timely manner. Follow-up inspections and reports may consequently happen.

In most cases, the violations are corrected, and this information isn't an indication that violations at any establishment are still an ongoing issue.

Here are the most serious violations in Ingham County for restaurants for the last two weeks of May. A report on inspections that took place May 1-15 was published last week.

Three priority violations and two priority foundation violations were found at:

Savvy Sliders, 3464 Okemos Road, Okemos

The inspector found foods in a cooler over the 41 degrees Fahrenheit standard. Brownie crumbles and cans of whipped cream were over 45 degrees F. An atmospheric vacuum breaker cap and device was missing/broken on the mop sink faucet. There also was an issue with a sprayer, and the inspector advised the removal of a hose that is equipped with a sprayer (shut-off valve) after each use. There was no digital thin-tip thermometer present for monitoring temperatures in thin foods. Working containers (spray bottles) of sanitizers and cleaners were not labeled with contents.

Two priority violations and one priority foundation violation were found at:

Spad's Twisters Ice Cream, 204 E. Grand River Ave., Williamston

"Flurry collars used with potentially hazardous food, reportedly not cleaned after 4-hours (rinsed in prep sink and reportedly washed at the end of the day)." Chemical sanitizer approved for food contact surfaces was not present for use in the three-compartment sink. "Bleach present in the back hallway is NOT approved for sanitizing food contact surfaces. Sanitizer for frozen dessert machines is not appropriate for three compartment sink warewashing. PIC reports that they have not been trained to conduct proper warewashing (wash, rinse and sanitize)." A thin tip thermometer indicated low battery and had no numerical reading.

Two priority violations were found at:

Reno's East, 1310 N. Abbott Road, East Lansing

Eggs in the prep cooler were reading 46 F, five degrees over the bar. The PIC discarded eggs and moved eggs to a different spot in the cooler. Corrected at time of Inspection. The inspector had issues with the sanitizer concentration for chlorine and said the dish machine may need to be serviced.

Two priority foundation violations were found at:

Burcham Hills, 2700 Burcham Drive, East Lansing

Ready-to-eat food in prep/reach-in cooler was improperly date marked with 8 days and not 7 days. The hand sink was blocked by a cart of dishes during inspection and was unavailable for proper handwashing. Both issues were resolved during the inspection.

One priority violation and two priority foundation violations were found at:

Dunkin', 3415 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Precooked over hard eggs and par cooked bacon were in the refrigerator registering 44 degrees F, or three degrees over the cold temperatures standard. An inspector said the pans weren't situated to prevent cold air from escaping. Corrected at time of inspection. There was "milk stone build up" on the espresso machine's milk wand, requiring more wiping off, and no paper towels at the hand sink by the cooking line or the hand sink in the back kitchen by the coffee maker.

One priority violation and one priority foundation violation were found at:

Cottage Inn Pizza, 206 S. Washington Square, Lansing

The inspector found a plumbing issue and advised the restaurant to "provide an air gap between the drain line equipment and sewer system to protect water supply." A test kit for MC 10 Sanitizer was not available.

X-Golf Lansing, 4946 Marsh Road, Okemos

The inspector found a violation at the mop sink faucet and advised the location to "remove the 'Y' valve and if the 'Y' valve is needed, THEN install a 'Sidekick'/'wasting T valve' device, in order to alleviate constant pressure on the AVB on the mop sink faucet and install the 'Y' valve on the side of the wasting 'T' valve." Corrected at time of inspection. There was no thin-tip thermometer present for monitoring temperatures in thin foods, specifically chicken wings.

One priority violation was found at:

American House Meridian, 1673 Haslett Road, Haslett

An inspector found dated dressing portions in a wait station cooler. Corrected.

Buddy's Pizza, 2010 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos

Foods requiring time/temperature controls were above the 41 degrees F cold standard. Specifically, dressings registered 53 degrees F or higher. The unit's ambient air temperature was verified at 55.9 degrees F early in the inspection. The dressings had been taken to these wells from another cooler for lunch service earlier in the day. The cooler where the dressings were stored was capable of proper cold holding temperatures. The PIC noticed the cold holding wells had not been turned on and this was the reason for the improper cold holding temperatures. PIC turned on the cold holding unit and later in the inspection the unit had a verified ambient air temperature of 41 degrees F or below. PIC discarded the dressings that had verified improper cold holding temperatures. Corrected at time of inspection.

MacDonald Middle School, 1601 Burcham Drive., East Lansing

Inspector found sanitizer in wash sink and wiping cloth bucket below 150 ppm (parts per million). The standard is between 200 ppm-300 ppm. Corrected.

SpringHill Suites, 1100 Trowbridge Road, East Lansing

"The bulk container waffle mix was 46 degrees F. The waffle mix out in breakfast buffet line was 74 degrees F. This facility is not using time as public control correctly. Correction: The waffle mix cannot be put out on the buffet line unless it is 41 degrees F or below. That (is) why we recommend that it (be) made the night before."

Starbucks, 1141 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing

The sanitizer concentration in a three-compartment sink dispenser was below 150 ppm. An inspector's advice was for the restaurant to use test strips to measure and adjust the concentration accordingly. Corrected at time of inspection.

Tabernacle of David Church, 2645 W. Holmes Road, Lansing

"Raw shell eggs" were seen being stored over, and not beneath, ready-to-eat food. Corrected at time of inspection.

One priority foundation violation found at:

Burger King, 2464 N. Cedar St., Holt

No details were provided but the violation's language was as follows: "The FOOD shall be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is four hours past the point in time when the FOOD is removed from temperature control."

Hooked, 3142 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing

A plastic container of cheese rolls in the refrigerator were prepared "5/16/24" and were past the discard date. They were discarded.

Strange Matter Coffee, 2010 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing

Two dented cans of coconut milk were seen in the storage room. The inspector said they need to be used, if dented in house, right after being dented. If dented by the supplier, they were to be labeled not used and stored in a different location. The inspector advised moving to another location.

Tri-County Office on Aging/Riverfront Apartments, 601 N. Cedar St., Lansing

TCOA was not using a thermometer for the refrigerator. The location needed a thin-tipped thermometer to monitor food temperatures. The inspector said the location needed "a thermometer capable of taking temperatures in thin meat masses."

Contact editor Susan Vela at svela@lsj.com or 248-873-7044. Follow her on Twitter @susanvela.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Ingham County restaurant inspections: Out-dated cheese rolls, potentially spoiled waffle mix