Ingham County Prosecutor discusses gun availability

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tackling gun crime was reaffirmed as top priority for Lansing Police during a press conference Tuesday following a deadly Memorial Day shooting.

Mayor Andy Schor said there needs to be a plan to track down the source of guns used in similar crimes and charge those responsible. Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said those guns are often not coming from cases where one is left unattended by a parent.

Dewane said that often times, the guns are stolen or bought by someone else.

(Photo/Eaton County Sheriff’s Office) FILE/WLNS

“Most of the gun cases that we see are guns that are stolen or there’s what’s called a straw purchaser, where it’s purchased, probably legally, but then sold on the black market illegally,” he said.

Charging parents of young teens accused of using a stolen gun to commit a crime may be hard to prove.

you’d have to show that the parents had knowledge that the child had a gun and. And just because your child possesses a gun and decides to use that gun in a crime, doesn’t mean the parents may be liable. There’s a knowledge aspect of it as well. So, a lot of factors go into that,” said Prosecutor Dewane.

After the tragic unofficial start of the summer season, Dewane said there’s a need for a layered approach to gun violence.

“The main issue is how do we eliminate children getting access, young adults getting access to firearms. That’s the number one thing and then educating them on the dangers of possessing and using a fire.”

Dewane also said the approach also need proper enforcement and community outreach.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.