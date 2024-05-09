Ingham County officials search Mason home stemming from Indiana child sex charges

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department searched a home in Mason and seized electronics Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation of a former Mason official accused of traveling to Indiana to have sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth confirms with 6 News his department assisted police from Bluffton, Indiana Tuesday by executing a search warrant on the Mason home of Seth A. Waxman. He says officials from his department “seized electronics” from the home during the search.

Waxman, 49, was charged Monday in Wells County, IN with multiple felonies. He allegedly traveled to Bluffton, IN. on May 3 to have a sex with a 13-year-old girl named “Katie,” who was in a decoy. He was formally charged in court on Monday, May 6 on one count of child solicitation — solicitation to engage in sexual intercourse or other conduct; a charge of legend drug deception, knowingly possessing a contraband legend drug; and possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

Seth Waxman booking photo. Courtesy Photo Wells County Sheriff Department and Jail

Shortly after he was arraigned, he emailed Mason Mayor Russell Whipple his resignation from the Mason Planning Commission where he had served as vice chair.

Bluffton is located about 25 miles south of Fort Wayne, IN., and nearly 165 miles south of Waxman’s home in Mason.

6 News obtained the Affidavit of Probable Cause filed in the Wells County Circuit Court in Waxman’s case. The affidavit has been redacted by 6 News to remove dates of birth, addresses and some words that may offensive to readers.

Waxman Affidavit redactedDownload

The affidavit contained new details on the volunteer sting operation that led to his arrest.

The 13-year-old “Katie” Waxman had been allegedly communicating with since late last month turned out to be a decoy working with the group Predator Catcher’s, Inc. The organization has a goal to raise awareness about child sexual exploitation as well as take actions to end it.

A search of a hotel room Waxman rented when he arrived in Bluffton alleged turned up Sildenafil, testosterone and Levonorgestrel.

Sildenafil citrate is the generic name of the drug known as Viagra. Testosterone is a male hormone often used to boost male performance and health. Levonorgestrel is a generic drug often referred to as “Plan B.” The drug, when taken after sex without a condom, can prevent a person from becoming pregnant.

Court records reveal Waxman allegedly discussed with the decoy when her last period had been. He allegedly told her he wanted to have sex with her without a condom.

“I want to [redacted] in you because you’re close to peak ovulation,” court records reveal he allegedly wrote.

Records show he began to speak with decoy on an social app in late April.

Officer Benjamin Griner of Bluffton Police Department wrote in his “Incident Narrative” related to Waxman’s arrest that after he reviewed chat logs provided by Predator Catcher’s, Inc. allegedly between Waxman and the decoy “Katie,” that the decoy and Waxman repeatedly discussed her age.

When the decoy encouraged Waxman to travel to Bluffton on May 3, he initially said he had a prior plans. The decoy encouraged him to abandon those plans instead, the officer wrote.

Waxman allegedly responded “LOL.” A minute later, Griner writes in his report, Waxman allegedly wrote; “Sorry, I have to go out of state to have sex with a 13 year old girl.”

Order of Initial Hearing — WaxmanDownload

Waxman remains in the Wells County Jail Wednesday night. Wells County Circuit Court Judge Kenton Kiracofe set Waxman’s bond at $11,500 cash and $5,000 surety — for a total bond due of $16,500.

The former Mason official will be in court again on May 24 at 8 a.m. for a status hearing. A pretrial scheduled for June 26 at 1 p.m.

