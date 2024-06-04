Ingham County deputies recover stolen classic car

Ingham County sheriff's deputies stand with a Ford Galaxie 500 that was reported stolen May 22.

VEVAY TWP. — A classic car stolen from alongside Interstate 496 in May was recovered, along with another reported stolen vehicle, by Ingham County sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning.

Deputies, acting on a tip, recovered the 1968 Ford Galaxie 500 at a home on Dexter Trail at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the ICSO said in a press release.

The car was still in good condition, police said. In addition to the classic car, police discovered a stolen truck from the property.

The car was taken to a local tow yard and the owner, Joshua Agnello, was notified that he could pick it up, police said.

In a Facebook post on May 22, Rachel Agnello had asked for the public's help in locating the vehicle. She said the car was stolen from the area of Exit 3, near Creyts Road, between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. May 22.

"This car is irreplaceable to us, it holds too many memories, it’s been passed down in the family, and it was redone by Make A Wish for my husband. We just want it back," Agnello said in the post.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the stolen car is encouraged to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Ingham county deputies recover stolen Ford Galaxie in Vevay Township