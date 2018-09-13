Ingenious, Beautiful And Extremely Weird: Welcome To Inventors Camp

In the spring of 1917, a young scientist named Karl von Frisch stepped onto a German hillside armed with a paint set and a beehive. He was about to embark on an experiment that would take 20 years of his life and challenge some of humanity’s deepest held assumptions about the animal world.

The experiment’s crowning achievement was to decode the “waggle dance,” an erratic performance by honey bees that had confounded scientists since Aristotle first noted the phenomenon more than 2,000 years earlier.

Von Frisch’s painstaking observations proved that the dance was, in fact, a complex communication method, allowing bees to relay the precise location of food sources many miles from their colony. This begged the question: If insects could demonstrate such intelligence, were our assumptions about animal intellect fundamentally flawed?

The discovery earned von Frisch and two fellow naturalists the 1973 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine.

Karl von Frisch testing the ability of bees to perceive color in his home garden in Austria, 1964. (Nina Leen via Getty Images) More

Despite this achievement, science began to turn its back on von Frisch’s observational methods, replacing them almost exclusively with controlled experimentation in the laboratory, says Andy Quitmeyer, professor of biology at the University of Singapore. In response, Quitmeyer, an American polymath who also practices installation art, engineering and filmmaking, has spent the past decade setting up field-based labs all over the world to tempt scientists back into the wild.

“There are tons of valuable things to be learned in the lab,” says Quitmeyer. “But my feeling is that it shouldn’t be the end goal.” Shipping specimens thousands of miles from the field back to the lab, for example, is problematic both for the specimens, whose behavior can be affected by the change in environment, and for the scientist, says Quitmeyer.

Inspired by von Frisch, Quitmeyer teamed up with fellow biologist Tasneem Kahn to organize a six-week inventors camp on Koh Lon, a large, mostly empty, rainforest-covered island off the coast of Phuket in Thailand. Artists, scientists and technologists were invited to propose any kind of experimentation involving the local natural environment, the only requirement being that they documented their experiment and shared the tools and results online for others to see and recreate.

Andy Quitmeyer, professor of Biology at the University of Singapore, on Koh Lon island, Thailand. (Tristan Copley-Smith) More