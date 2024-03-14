Information sparse, officials vague in case of missing Sumner County teen Sebastian Rogers

Though search efforts have been scaled back, Tennessee authorities say they remain committed to finding Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers, the 15-year-old Hendersonville boy who was reported missing almost three weeks ago.

But leads remain sparse and officials were vague when it came to discussing the teenager's whereabouts this week as investigators continue to seek clues in a case that sparked a statewide Amber alert and triggered the search of a Kentucky landfill, without success.

Sebastian was last seen Feb. 26 near Stafford Court in Hendersonville.

The boy's family said he walked out of their Hendersonville home between midnight and 6 a.m. and they learned he was missing when his mother Katie Proudfoot tried to wake him up for school.

There have been no sightings of Sebastian and no evidence pointing to his whereabouts as of Thursday, officials said, leading many to worry for the teen's safety.

An investigation into the Rogers case has been running concurrently since search and rescue efforts began, TBI spokesperson Susan Niland said Wednesday, though she remained vague about the nature of the investigation and whether the case has turned criminal.

"At this is stage in the investigation, there is no evidence that criminal activity is involved. There is also no evidence that criminal activity is not involved. So until information develops that directs it one way or the other, all options are being considered and pursued," Niland said.

TBI agents and intelligence analysts are pursuing leads in the case after receiving more than 100 tips about Sebastian, Niland said, adding that none of them have been credible.

The TBI said Sebastian was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses at the time he went missing.

Sumner County Chief Deputy Eric Craddock previously told the media that Katie Proudfoot said all of her son's shoes were accounted for at the family's home.

Craddock did not return calls or emails seeking an update on the investigation this week.

Sebastian is 5’5”, 120 pounds and has dirty blond hair. He is autistic and believed to be without his medication.

Hundreds of people have searched the area around the Rogers home after the boy's disappearance. They've covering thousands of miles in and around Hendersonville.

Investigators and detectives from multiple agencies and states continue in the search for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers of Hendersonville, missing since February 26.

Storm drains, garages and crawl spaces have all been targeted in the searches. Aircraft, drones, SWAT teams, night vision, K-9s and horses have all been used.

Craddock has said in previous interviews that the boy's family has been cooperative with the investigation.

Sebastian's stepfather Chris Proudfoot said during a livestream interview that his family has been harassed since the teen went missing because he is involved in a custody battle in another state.

"What is factual is the father, the mother and myself have been extremely cooperative," he said during the interview. "We have been vetted. We have been checked out. We have been questioned and everything of that nature and literally have been cleared. There is no wrongdoing. There is no negative input from the parents or any of the family."

The search for Sebastian led officials to a Kentucky landfill, where trash from the family's home is sent.

No leads or evidence was discovered during the search there, officials said in a release.

Anyone with information on Sebastian's whereabouts is asked to call the Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-442-1865. Tips can also be given at 615-451-3838 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

