New information released on arrest of Taylor County prosecutor charged with DWI

New information about the DWI arrest of a Taylor County assistant district attorney has been released.

Kelsey Obryan Huddleston, 34, was free Friday from the Taylor County Jail on a $3,500 bond, according to online jail records.

On Wednesday evening, a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper stopped Huddleston while she was traveling northeast on South 27th Street for a traffic violation, according to the DPS statement.

During the stop, Huddleston showed signs of intoxication, so the trooper conducted a field sobriety test. She was taken into custody for suspected DWI and brought to Taylor County Jail.

At the jail, she voluntarily submitted to a breath test which indicated her blood alcohol concentration was above the legal driving limit, according to the DPS statement.

Huddleston appeared before Justice of the Peace Shawna Joiner where she was read her rights and signed a document agreeing to installation for an ignition interlock device, according to documents released by the JP.

The Community Supervision Corrections Department will be monitoring Huddleston's ignition interlock device.

Taylor County DA James Hicks has said Huddleston resigned before her arrest Wednesday and is suspended without pay until her last day April 12.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

