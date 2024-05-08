Information provided on three fire deaths in county

May 8—The deaths of two Ashtabula County residents, in separate fires, have been determined accidental and a third fire death, in March, is still under investigation, said Ashtabula County Coroner's Office Chief Investigator Amber Stewart.

Albert Stanonik, 75, died in a house fire at 4485 Middle Road in Monroe Township on Jan. 16. Stewart said the cause of death was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning and the fire was deemed accidental.

Monroe Fire Chief Jason Coy said firefighters responded to a call at the home just before 4:30 a.m. to what they believed was an abandoned structure. Stanonik was later found in the burned-out home, he said.

A second fatal fire occurred in a car on Jan. 21 just after 1 a.m. on Lake Road, just east of County Line Road, according to Sgt. Chris Thane of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Thane said troopers found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. The body was later identified as Camdyn Probst, 21, and it was determined he died as the result of the fire and it was ruled to be accidental.

The victim of a March 26 fire on West Street in Geneva has been identified as Peter Semper, Stewart said. She said the investigation into the cause of death continues pending final autopsy results.

The fire at 161 West Street occurred around 11:26 on March 26 in a small home set back from the road, according to Geneva Assistant Fire Chief Tim Parks.

Parks said firefighters from Geneva, Madison, Geneva-on-theLake, Harpersfield and Saybrook were able to knock the fire down fairly in about 45 minutes but Semper was found deceased in the building.