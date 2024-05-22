New information about missing teenager in Mobile County

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.): News 5 has learned more about missing teenager Quamar Parker.

The 16-year-old is a Davidson High School student who has been missing since he said goodbye to friends Tuesday after swimming in Cold Creek.

An MCSO spokesperson previously told News 5 that the teen jumped into Cold Creek and didn’t resurface; however, we’re hearing that’s not what happened.

The friends reportedly said goodbye, left the area, and haven’t seen Quamar since.

Drones and a K-9 have been used to search for Quamar; sonar equipment is next in the search effort.

The Mobile County Flotilla Dive Unit has responded to Bellingrath Road. (News 5 photo)

ORIGINAL STORY:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they are searching for a teenager last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with MCSO said Quamar Parker, born in 2008, was with three friends around 4 p.m. on Bellingrath Road.

He has not been seen since then, according to authorities.

News 5 has confirmed that a dive team is searching the area.

Anyone with information can contact MCSO at 251-574-8633.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

