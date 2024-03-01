Information giant WebMD buys ‘operating assets’ of Boise’s Healthwise. What we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Health information giant WebMD has purchased the “operating assets” of Healthwise, a Boise nonprofit that provides educational materials to medical patients through hospitals and individual physician practices.

Healthwise’s operating assets include content, products, technology, client relationships and certain trademarks, and they now will be part of WebMD Ignite, a health care growth and engagement platform, according to a news release.

“There’s a time for funerals, and there’s a time for celebration of life,” Don Kemper, who founded Healthwise in 1975, said in an interview. “And there’s a lot to celebrate in terms of what Healthwise has done over the years, and that’s kind of my focus today.”

Kemper said since news broke of the sale Thursday, he’s been talking to Healthwise retirees and others about the news.

“We’re trying to look at the good work that we’ve done through the years and the recognition that the world is changing,” he said. “It’s exceptional for our little independent nonprofit to last for 50 years.”

With the addition of Healthwise’s operating assets, WebMD Ignite will provide patient education services to more than 650 health care organizations, over 50% of U.S. hospitals and 85% of the top 20 payers, the news release said.

The Idaho Statesman reported in 2022 that Healthwise had 250 employees. It’s unclear how the acquisition will affect those workers. Healthwise did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The addition of Healthwise’s assets to Ignite Education will accelerate our ability to create engagement solutions that are deeply personalized and that are delivered in the moments that matter,” Ann Bilyew, president of Healthcare Solutions Group at Internet Brands, the parent company of WebMD, said in the news release. “With these expansive, industry-leading resources, we are the dominant provider of engagement and education solutions for healthcare.”

Healthwise’s offices are located at 2601 N. Bogus Basin Road in Boise.

Healthwise was founded in Boise by Don Kemper in 1975. Kemper retired in 2016.

When Kemper started the company, its focus was on self-care handbooks and workshops. In the 1990s, the nonprofit developed online consumer health information, later publishing “Information Therapy” in 2002 to help doctors prescribe evidence-based health information to patients.

