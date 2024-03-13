The influence of a 14-year-old’s barbeque stand in the community

ST. LOUIS – Some big help may be on the way to 14-year-old Jemari Craigs following a story on FOX 2 highlighting his growing food stand last weekend.

Now, the president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is weighing in with an offer of assistance.

“I think a young man who is a role model, who’s eventually going to open a business, I’d love for him to come to the Urban League, and if he wants to go to college, learn business, get a scholarship or get a summer job from us… I totally want us to connect with him and help him be a huge success,” Mike McMillan, president and CEO of Urban League, said.

Over the weekend, FOX 2 introduced viewers to Craigs barbeque stand across from O’Fallon Park, which was packed with patrons. The teen hopes to be an inspiration.

“Because people see me out here, they see I’m only 14, that could inspire someone else that’s probably 14 to get out and do something like this,” he said.

Residents around the neighborhood are already inspired by Craigs work.

“Most 14-year-old kids could be doing all kinds of negative things, but he’s trying to use his time in a positive way, so that’s a beautiful thing,” neighbor Ardelia Wheeler said.

Jemari’s mom, Jaquis Craigs, says he is wise beyond his years for a high school freshman.

“Just ecstatic because this is something he has done since he was five,” said Jaquis. “Anything you can think of, he’s always wanted to barbecue. My dad passed away in 2022. He raised money that went to the Junior Olympics (in his) last year. He raised all the money for that and everything he did was with barbecuing.”

Jemari’s barbeque stand is located in O’Fallon Park at West Florissant and Athlone Avenues, open noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

