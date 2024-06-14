Inflation, immigration and education are on the minds of prospective voters in this district

Oklahoma's House District 60 has been represented by Republican Rhonda Baker of Yukon since 2016, but a change is coming.

Baker's decision not to run for reelection, although she had not reached her term limit, has drawn four candidates into the primary race for her seat. One of them ― Yukon candy store owner Ron Lynch ― nearly won the seat in 2022, losing to Baker by just 69 votes.

No Democrats or other candidates entered the contest, so the winner of the June 18 primary will be the district's new representative. An Aug. 27 runoff election between the top two candidates will be held if no one receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

District 60 is heavily rural and stretches along I-40 west of Oklahoma between Yukon and El Reno. It is mostly non-Hispanic white, according to 2020 Census figures, but about 13 percent of the population identifies as Latino or Hispanic and 10 percent Native American.

In addition to the 60-year-old Lynch, three other Yukon residents entered the race: Baptist pastor Jason Warner, 42; former OKC fire chief Mike Kelley, 62; and Toni Pratt-Reid, 69, a family nurse practitioner.

All four said three key issues seemed to be on the minds of many of the prospective voters they've talked to in their campaigns: unchecked illegal immigration, high prices and what they see as a declining economy, and the poor performance of public schools.

Jason Warner

"That's a mix of national and local issues," Warner said. "The people I talked to seemed to appreciate that Oklahoma did try to pass its own immigration law and did cut the grocery tax, although that's not going completely away."

Jason Warner is running for an Oklahoma House seat.

"What I hear about the schools is that test scores are low, and schools don't seem to be performing well, but also that there's too much indoctrination in the classrooms ― positive views on Communism and socialism and negative views about nationalism and patriotism." Warner said. "They also feel that there's just too much focus on gender confusion, on boys' and girls' bathrooms and boys' and girls' sports."

Toni Pratt-Reid

Pratt-Reid said she was asked many questions about the grocery tax cut and had to explain that it doesn't go into effect until late August and won't affect city and county sales taxes that will still be in effect.

Toni Pratt Reid is vying for the Oklahoma House District 60 seat.

She said she heard many comments about lack of control over the nation's southern border, but said she also heard concern that Oklahoma's effort to prosecute people at the state level would be impractical to enforce.

A licensed nurse practitioner, Pratt-Reid also said she heard concerns about the availability of health care and increasing costs. As a representative of the Association of Oklahoma Nurse Practitioners, she lobbied for passage of a bill during the 2024 legislative session that would have eliminated what she said were unnecessary restrictions on nurses with advanced training to write prescriptions and treat patients without physician supervision. The bill was passed by the Legislature, but vetoed by the governor, and Pratt-Reid said she would work to build support for the change in 2025 if elected.

Mike Kelley

"My wife and I have knocked on literally thousands of doors," said former OKC fire chief Mike Kelley. "Just salt of the earth, hard-working, God-fearing, just genuinely great people."

Mike Kelley is campaigning for Oklahoma's House District 60 seat.

Kelley said border security and inflation were "the two big ones, that almost everybody brings up."

Retired from the force, Kelley now represents the state firefighters association and said he wants to focus on public safety, education and streamlining state government.

"It's not what I want, it's what I think the people want, what I hear when I'm on the front porches and I talk to people," he said.

Kelley said he heard appreciation for the state's effort to support greater border security, but that the implications of the new law should have been more carefully examined.

"Kudos for trying to do the right thing, but if the police chief's association is against this legislation, let's ask ourselves, why?" Kelley said. "We've got a lot of people that have been here 15, 20, 30 years that are working hard, paying taxes. They may come from a Hispanic heritage, but how do police differentiate?"

Ron Lynch

"I started earlier this year," Lynch said, talking about his narrow loss in the previous election.

Ron Lynch is an Oklahoma House District 60 candidate.

"I've knocked on 5,000 doors. I've been everywhere. But I like to talk to people. You get a general consensus of what they feel and how they think. People are venting about immigration and shutting it down," he said.

Lynch said he heard no concerns expressed about the possibility of unfair enforcement of the Oklahoma law passed this year to authorize arrest of people in the state without proper documents. "Not a word."

"I do hear a lot about the economy, people not having enough money," he said. "I think they want to put more grassroots conservatives in who cater to the middle class and the common people. The grocery tax cut? That's great except if they don't stop spending, they're going to find it (the lost revenue) somewhere else, and it's usually in the property tax and stuff like that."

Like the other candidates, Lynch also heard much concern about the quality of the state's schools.

He added: "Everyone says they support education. Well, who doesn't? The problem is, no one is fixing the system that's not educating. What about the kids? They keep pumping money into administration and teacher pay raises and retirement and all that, and that's great. Except that nationally, Oklahoma is ranked 49th and we never get above 40th. I don't know if we get above 46th. So we need to restructure things somehow."

Campaign finance reports through mid-April showed Kelley had raised the most for his campaign: $54,325, followed by Pratt-Reid, $19,950; Warner, $9,925; and Lynch, $4,774.

