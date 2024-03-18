Inflation hasn't hit this Westside Tucson store
Inflation hasn't hit this Westside Tucson store
Inflation hasn't hit this Westside Tucson store
Elon Musk's xAI has open-sourced the base code of Grok AI model, but without any training code. In a blog post, xAI said that the model wasn't tuned for any particular application such as using it for conversations. Last week, Musk noted on X that xAI intended to open-source the Grok model this week.
An update on the Federal Reserve's plans for interest rates will challenge the market rally in the week ahead.
Kyrie Irving lifted the Mavericks to a huge 107-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
The housing market is showing signs of a recovery, but Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman warns higher rates will affect the housing sector for decades.
The amount of money you’ll save is absolutely bonkers and cashing in on the extra savings is ridiculously easy.
While food prices moderated in February, they remain 22% higher than 2020 levels. The uptick in prices has turned more Americans to buy now, pay later options to buy food.
Head coach Doc Rivers recently told Giannis that it's OK to take a game off to rest his injured body.
The facts are the facts: Under Armour's founder has a mixed track record that doesn't align well with being a returning CEO.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
At 40% off, this compact cutie is sure to save the day in dim hotel rooms.
This anti-aging treatment helps keep fine lines and puffiness in check.
The cost of auto insurance has seen the biggest jump by far among the factors driving U.S. inflation. There are several reasons why this has happened, and post-pandemic driver behavior is one of them.
Flattering and comfortable, shoppers are in love with the versatile top.
While car prices dip lower and gradually come back down to pre-pandemic levels, more Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from car ownership — because of insurance.
Productivity is rebounding after 15 years of no gains. That could help drive stocks higher.
The Yankees believe Cole got "a little too hot a little too quick" this spring.
Great tunes anywhere, anytime: The angled Bluetooth mini is water-resistant and sounds incredible. Grab it while it's 40% off.
No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.
One fan even said it's such good quality, it's 'as if it was bought from Lululemon.'