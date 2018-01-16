Infinity War star teases a scene with '40 superheroes'

From Digital Spy

We all know that Avengers: Infinity War is going to be big, with the ultimate showdown of intergalactic proportions being teased ever since that mid-credits sequence in 2012's first Avengers.

But the film might be even bigger than we thought, if Falcon actor Anthony Mackie is to be believed.

Quotes from the actor's appearance at a recent convention have been doing the rounds (via Heroic Hollywood), where Mackie said: "There was one day we were on set and were doing this scene that's in the trailer and we're all running to battle, you know, all of us are on set and it's, like, 40 superheroes."

Related: Avengers: Infinity War trailer, cast, release date, plot, spoilers and everything you need to know

Now, we've jotted down every MCU movie superhero we can think of, compared it to Wikipedia's cast list for the film AND re-watched every movie from Iron Man again just to be sure.

After all that research, we've come up with a grand total of... 27, including anti-heroes like Loki and Nebula.

If we included the Netflix characters, there's at least the four Defenders, possibly the Punisher, Colleen Wing and Misty Knight. Plus there's Agents of SHIELD, Inhumans and new projects like Runaways and Cloak & Dagger.

Including characters from these small-screen outings would definitely get the number up to 40, but would it actually happen?

We think Anthony Mackie might have got a bit carried away with pure excitement, but if you were one of the Avengers stars, you would too.

Avengers: Infinity War finally arrives in cinemas on April 27, 2018.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like