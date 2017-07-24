Infinity War poster reveals Cap & Black Widow new looks

From Digital Spy

Disney is tormenting us. Attendees at D23 and Comic-Con have been given a chance to check out footage for Avengers: Infinity War, but anyone not lucky enough to be in the room is left to read other people's descriptions of what happens.

At least we have a first poster to reveal the new looks that Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Chris Evans's Captain America will be rocking in the film.

Photo credit: Disney More

Steve Rogers has grown a beard and replaced his classic Captain America uniform with one more closely resembling his stealth uniform from The Winter Soldier. The rumour is that he will no longer be calling himself Captain America at all after the events of Civil War.

As for Black Widow, she has changed her hair again, and is this time sporting a silver/white do.

The posters were revealed by Marvel Studios head of visual development Ryan Meinerding, who also painted them.

The layout of the poster, which features a load of Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy members, could also be indicating that the teams are splitting off into different groups. Could the coloured beams indicate that each team is hunting/guarding a different Infinity Stone?

Josh Brolin's Thanos takes centre stage, with his minions (and possibly children) the Black Order arrayed in front of him.

Infinity War marks the culmination of years of MCU films, with Thanos making a bid for the six reality-altering Infinity Stones that have been seeded throughout a decade of Marvel movies.

There is still one stone left to be revealed. Rumour has it that the Soul Stone might appear in Thor: Ragnarok.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in the UK on April 27, 2018, and in the US on May 4, 2018.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like