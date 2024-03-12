Infection likely to blame in 1 of 2 Outer Banks whale deaths; 2nd whale was pregnant

Necropsies performed on two dead whales that washed up on the Outer Banks last week showed one had an infection, and the other was pregnant.

A 26-foot female minke whale was found dead March 5 north of Corolla on the four-wheel drive beach while a dwarf sperm whale was stranded in the surf Friday near Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head and died shortly after.

The minke whale showed evidence of infectious disease, but the type of disease remains unknown.

“We are still waiting for diagnostic lab results to confirm what disease specifically,” said Marina Doshkov, database technician and marine mammal stranding coordinator at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Minke whales are the smallest members of the baleen or “great” whale family and they are abundant around the world, according to the NOAA Fisheries website. They are not considered endangered in the U.S., but they are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the website said.

The dwarf sperm whale that washed up alive in Nags Head on Friday was an adult female and was pregnant with a two-foot fetus, not quite full term, Doshkov said.

“Her cause of death was not as obvious,” Doshkov said. “We are waiting for diagnostic lab results and histopathology report.”

The species grows up to about 9 feet. They are the only whales to use the “squid tactic,” releasing a dark, reddish-brown liquid from an intestinal sac to create a cloud in the water if they feel threatened or to help escape predators, according to the NOAA website.

The Outer Banks strandings came days after the deaths of two humpback whales that washed up in Virginia Beach March 2 and March 3.

The stranding response team at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is still trying to determine the cause of death for the two whales, both considered juveniles.

Scars on both animals showed that they had been entangled during their lives.