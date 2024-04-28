Infant shot, man killed in Robeson County shooting, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A six-month-old was shot but faces non life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon incident that left a person dead, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to Children’s Road in Red Springs just after 3 p.m. for a call that two people had been shot. They also were sent to Red Springs Police Department in reference to an infant that had been shot.

Once deputies got to the Children’s Road scene, they found 27-year-old Kyle Jones of Shannon dead and another 26-year-old person injured.

The victim and the infant were transported to area hospitals.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

