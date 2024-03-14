Infant remains found on street in ‘suspicious’ and ‘bizarre’ death, PA officials say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an infant whose remains were found lying in the street.

Authorities discovered an unresponsive infant as they arrived on scene at an intersection in McConnellsburg Borough on March 11, according to a new release from Pennsylvania State Police.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene despite immediate medical intervention, police said.

Fulton County Coroner Berley Souders said he believes the baby may have been in its ninth month of fetal development, according to WGAL.

“This is the most bizarre case I’ve ever been involved in,” he told the news outlet.

Misty Shives, who lives close to where the infant was discovered, said a placenta and umbilical cord were visible on the sidewalk, according to WGAL.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death are “being treated as suspicious,” according to authorities.

“We’re exhausting all leads and investigative tools that we have,” Trooper Jacob Rhymestine told McClatchy News.

Souders said more tests than usual are being done to determine who the baby belongs to and the circumstances of its death, WGAL reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 717-485-3131.

McConnellsburg is about a 130-mile drive southeast of Pittsburgh.

