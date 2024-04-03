Infant remains found at Solid Waste Authority facility in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An infant’s remains were discovered at a West Palm Beach Solid Waste Authority facility on Tuesday.

According to West Palm Beach police, a worker discovered the remains around 5:30 p.m. on the tipping floor, where trucks dump the garbage out.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that detectives went through “mounds of garbage with rakes, with tools and by hand” to look for any other possible remains, but none were found.

“The load was apparently cleared away and the body parts that were found by that worker remained on the floor,” police spokesman Mike Jachles said in a press conference Wednesday.

WPTV said a medical examiner’s officer will work to determine the infant’s cause of death as detectives work to identify the remains. The age of the infant was not disclosed.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

