Infant’s remains discovered in West Palm Beach trash plant, police say

The remains of an infant were discovered Tuesday night at a trash plant in West Palm Beach, Florida, police said.

NBC Miami reported that a Solid Waste Authority worker called 911 at around 5:25 p.m. to report possible human remains at the SWA Renewable Energy Facility on North Jog Road, according to West Palm Beach Police.

Detectives searched the tipping floor — where garbage trucks dump their loads — and discovered the remains appeared to be from an infant, police said.

An investigation is underway to identify the remains, which were taken to the medical examiner. Detectives are also reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information was asked to call Sgt. Dennis Hardiman at 561-822-1896 or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com