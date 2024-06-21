Infant found abandoned on hot Texas walking trail, authorities searching for suspect

A premature baby girl was found abandoned along a Texas walking trail Saturday and authorities are trying to figure out who left her there.

Here's what we know.

Police search for male who abandoned baby near Bear Creek

Harris County law enforcement are searching for the person who left a newborn infant on Casa Martin Drive near Bear Creek, said Sgt. Juan Garcia with the sheriff’s office’s Child Abuse Unit at a press conference.

“Right now, we have an unknown male who dropped the child off at the location right here located at the 5400 block of Casa Martin Drive,” Garcia said, adding that there may be video footage of the person who dropped off the baby.

“We are seeking info about a young Hispanic or White male, slim, fair complexion with black hair, (who) was holding the infant wrapped in a towel,” he wrote on Facebook. “He was wearing a black shirt, possibly gray pants. The male was on foot on the Plantation Lakes walking trail."

Garcia also stated investigators were reviewing video footage and canvassing the area.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information call them at (713) 830-3250 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at (713) 222-8477.

Close-up of the foot of a 6-month-old baby in Lyon, France on 25 May 2023.

Abandoned baby still had placenta attached

The baby girl was “freshly born” and still had placenta attached to her body, according to Sgt. Garcia. He added that the person who left the child there could face abandonment and endangerment charges.

'A blessing': Family discovers abandoned infant on morning walk

A couple was walking with their child and dogs when they found the newborn baby on a bridge near a cul de sac in Katy, about 33 miles west of Houston. They called the sheriff’s office about the infant around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deputies showed up and spoke to two witnesses who found a baby naked and wrapped in a towel. Daniela Fedele was walking with her husband, dogs and three-year-old daughter early in the morning when she made the discovery.

"I noticed two little feet moving and then my husband was right behind me with the dogs, and I yelled to my husband. I'm like, 'oh my god, a baby, a baby,'" Fedele told KHOU. "And then my husband like, 'call 911, call 911' and that's what we did."

EMS took the child to a hospital, where she was listed as being in stable condition.

Amid the heat wave that swept through Texas last weekend, Garcia called the child's discovery a "blessing."

“They were able to notice right away a male walking away from a white towel,” Garcia said. “They discovered the child and immediately … contacted 911. The child wasn't out in these elements, which is very hot right now, for a very long time.”

Garcia also noted that the situation “is not normal but … we don't know the elements behind it.”

“The child is going to be ascertained for any medical issues or anything like that, testing, and then once the child has … cleared with a doctor, of course CPS will step in and then provide some kind of housing or foster care for the child,” Garcia said.

He said Daniela Fedele, who found the child on Saturday, was “very emotional,” in part because she has a child of her own.

The below pin shows the approximate location where the child was found, according to descriptions by local law enforcement.

Is it illegal to abandon an infant?

Texas' Baby Moses law, also called the Safe Haven law, allows newborn infants to be brought and left at a designated safe place without being questioned. Parents who are unable to care for their child can safely and legally leave them with an employee at a hospital, fire station or emergency medical services (EMS) station. The child will then receive medical care and be placed with an emergency provider.

A "Safe Baby Site" sign at fire station 35 in Houston.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) encourages parents to read the following, if they are considering taking their baby to a Safe Haven:

Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.

You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.

You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

— USA TODAY reporter Saleen Martin contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Infant found abandoned on Texas walking trail, police seeking suspect