'Inexcusable.' Barnstable isn't on a new Mass. clean energy panel. How to weigh in anyway.

As a new state committee focused on clean energy debates its purpose, Barnstable officials and others have been sharing their opinions, by way of a survey and letters.

The Commission on Clean Energy Infrastructure Siting and Permitting was created in September by Gov. Maura Healey through an executive order to provide recommendations for reforms "to remove barriers to responsible clean energy infrastructure development," which the administration says is frequently delayed by siting and permitting challenges.

The panel, which has been developing possible recommendations since October, is tasked with "reducing permitting timelines, ensuring communities have input in the siting and permitting of clean energy infrastructure, and ensuring that the benefits of the clean energy transition are shared equitably."

Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells said recommendations on changes to the existing permitting and siting procedures are expected by March 31, in his most recent Town Manager Communications to the Town Council.

Town officials have been particularly disappointed that Barnstable, with "first-hand knowledge' about siting and permitting of off-shore wind facilities hasn't had a seat on the state panel in spite of many requests, said Ells.

"It's inexcusable that we’re not sitting at the table," Ells said.

Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, on Tuesday said he and state Rep. Kip Diggs, D-Barnstable, have also both pressed for Barnstable to be a direct participant.

"We have elevated those requests several times, ideally for the town of Barnstable to have a seat on the commission, and at least for the town to be able to participate as a stakeholder," he said.

That effort continues.

"Why is this of significant interest? Because, by streamlining the permitting process they may centralize the authority to make decisions on permitting," Ells said, "and unless communities that are impacted by this are involved and can make those decisions for themselves, somebody else will be making decisions for them, and we said (in the public comment) we do not agree with that."

Consolidated permitting for clean energy?

According to the commission, multiple proposals are under consideration, though the body "has not yet coalesced around any concrete proposed reforms." The purpose of the survey, the board notes on its web page, is to summarize the key issues that have been discussed to date and seek feedback on specific questions of interest to the commission.

The commission is weighing the creation of a single, consolidated permit, with all local and state permits "considered in a single proceeding conducted by a single consolidated state permitting agency."

According to the commission, under such a plan state and local officials would still take part in the consolidated process "after having conducted their own fact-finding processes with the applicant and the public." They would each file advisory opinions with a consolidated state permitting agency, "which would rely heavily on such entities’ particular expertise," the commission notes in one of its survey sections.

Ells told the town council that he is leery of the idea.

"In general, I do not agree with the approach to try to streamline this in a way that does not engage, certainly, the municipalities, and, certainly, a municipality that has direct impact," he said.

Another idea outlined in the survey suggests creating "site suitability zones," which would be determined using pre-screening tools "to identify the environmental impacts that a project may have in a certain area and inform siting decisions, as well local and state permitting processes."

'Upend a long history of local control'

Barnstable residents who've been following the off-shore wind issue closely are also raising questions about the commission's directive. They are urging those who have not done so already to go through the survey.

"The survey questions will give you a good idea about where Massachusetts policy is headed vis-à-vis energy infrastructure siting, as well as the permitting 'reforms' the governor and her team will seek to put into effect to accomplish their goals," Hector Guenther, member of the Save Greater Dowses Beach steering committee, said in an email.

Critics believe reforms "if enacted by legislation, executive order or regulatory fiat, will upend a long history of local control by Massachusetts cities and towns over zoning and permitting decisions" he said.

You can participate in the Barnstable survey through Friday

There is still an opportunity to participate in the survey, or to comment by email, but the window will close after Friday.

The survey is comprised of 11 sections, each with multiple questions, seeking comment about ways "to balance the need for accelerating the responsible deployment of clean energy, meaningful community engagement, and an equitable clean energy transition," all with an eye toward meeting the emissions limits outlined in the state's Clean Energy and Climate Plan.

To complete the commission's survey, visit tinyurl.com/energycommissionsurvey. To submit written comments, email CEISP@mass.gov

Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world, in addition to news and features in Barnstable and Brewster. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT

