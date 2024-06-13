'Inert plastic media' from Lubbock sewage treatment plant washes into local waterway

City crews are working to clean up a local waterway after an "unauthorized discharge" of "inert plastic media" related to wastewater treatment.

The city's wastewater treatment plant in east Lubbock, located near Dunbar Lake, recently lost a quantity of small, circular pieces of plastic used in the wastewater treatment process into a fork of the Brazos River following recent heavy rains, the City of Lubbock announced Thursday. It was not immediately clear when the pieces were released or how much of the product made it into the river.

"As part of a maintenance operation at the Southeast Water Reclamation Plant, this plastic media was being held in a temporary location outside of the wastewater treatment process when Lubbock received heavy rains," reads a news release from the city. "Due to heavy rainfall, a large portion of the plastic media washed into the North Fork of the Double Mountain Fork of the Brazos River upstream of Buffalo Springs Lake.

"Residents downstream should expect no effects from this plastic media, since they were dry prior to the rainfall event and are inert," it continues. "The loss of this plastic media did not occur from a sewerage spill or release."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating what it called an "unauthorized discharge" event and inspected the wastewater treatment plant on Monday, the city said.

The city said crews will be working over the next few days to recover the plastic and clean up the riverbanks and shorelines.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Plastic from Lubbock sewage treatment plant washes into local waterway