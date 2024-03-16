IndyStar impact: Here's how local journalism changed a life and a law

This week, the power of local journalism was on display as IndyStar's mission to tell Hoosier stories with depth and empathy helped change a life and a law.

The life: Avon High mascot Big O goes nationwide

In February, Dana Hunsinger Benbow and Mykal McEldowney told the story of Owen Carr — Avon High School's humble, unassuming mascot who is blind in one eye and nearly deaf in the opposite ear. IndyStar spent six months following Owen's story as he became the life of the party in the Big O mascot costume while struggling to be seen outside of it.

After his story ran, things "started to take off pretty quick," said Kevin Carr, Owen's dad. His story spread nationally, prompting sports teams and some of Owen's favorite mascots in the country to reach out for a chance to meet.

Owen's mom said aside from the whirlwind of experiences Owen has received, he is hearing from families of children with special needs who are inspired by his story and finding new hope for their futures.

Find out what's next for Owen here:

Avon High mascot Big O has gone viral. Next up? He stars on Selection Sunday

The law: Indiana lawmakers increase scrutiny of youth center abuses

In November, a joint investigation by IndyStar and ProPublica uncovered more than two dozen allegations of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior by employees at Pierceton Woods Academy, a northern Indiana residential treatment center for teens with sexual behavioral problems.

Our investigation found that the state continued to send boys to the center despite having evidence they might not be safe there. Inadequate oversight allowed Pierceton Woods Academy to ignore what a psychologist called an "assembly line" of abuse, according to court records.

Pierceton Woods Academy is at 27 Pequignot Dr. in Pierceton, Ind. Pierceton Woods Academy is a residential treatment facility for teens with histories of sexual abuse or substance abuse. It is owned by a nonprofit company called Lifeline Youth and Family Services/Lasting Change Inc. Photo taken Thursday, June 22, 2023.

In another story published this month, IndyStar found similar problems at Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center in Richmond.

The revelations caught the attention of lawmakers, investigative journalist Tony Cook reported, especially because Pierceton Woods’ parent organization, Lasting Change Inc., lobbied last year for legislation that would have given residential treatment centers immunity from the most common civil lawsuits filed by abuse victims. Lawmakers were poised to grant the request, but scrapped the proposal at the last minute after IndyStar's story on Pierceton Woods.

On Wednesday Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a measure intended to increase scrutiny of care and curb abuse.

Read more about the law change here:

Lasting change: Law prompted by IndyStar/ProPublica reporting increases scrutiny of abuse at youth centers

Our commitment: Local journalism for the greater good of Indiana

We aren't going anywhere and we're only getting stronger.

IndyStar marked its 120th year serving Central Indiana in 2023. Our reporting team has earned numerous local, regional and national recognitions, including a 2021 Pulitzer Prize.

In February, Gannett executives and leaders at the Star announced a multimillion-dollar investment to bolster IndyStar’s operations and grow its staff.

Besides the two stories mentioned here, this year alone we've seen an employee save a life, kept attention on a cold case for more than four decades until it was solved, and told the stories of countless neighborhoods and people in 317 words or less.

If you're a subscriber, thank you for helping us tell these stories. If you're not, please consider a digital subscription as your vote for a strong future for local journalism in Indianapolis.

We believe journalism that brings positive change in our communities is worthy of your support. We thank you for reading IndyStar.

