IndyStar gave $80K+ in Season for Sharing grants to these projects improving youth literacy

Eight area organizations have been awarded over $81,000 in funding from IndyStar's Season for Sharing 2023 campaign.

The shared mission of IndyStar's Our Children committee and Season for Sharing is to harness the power of local journalism to change the lives of young Hoosiers. Each year, IndyStar asks readers and neighbors to give in support of organizations working to improve the quality of life for children and families across Central Indiana.

This year's Season for Sharing campaign focused on organizations and programs doing important work to help children improve their reading and writing skills, which we believe are foundational tools for lifelong success.

Readers, along with a generous $25,000 match from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, gave just under $70,000 this year. IndyStar's Our Children committee, which organizes the campaign, also made a donation from its reserves, increasing the total awarded to $81,100.

Several members of the newsroom worked with the Our Children committee to evaluate applications and determine grant winners and award amounts.

These organizations and projects were selected as 2023 Season for Sharing grantees:

Brightlane Learning provides academic support to K-12 students affected by homelessness and housing instability. This $15,000 grant will support mentor-based tutoring and case management services for about 200 children and their family members. Learn more about their work at brightlanelearning.org.

Rosetta Walker, left, gets a big hug from Brightlane Education Support Coordinator LaToya Black who presents her with headphones Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Dayspring Center. Brightlane volunteers tutor the kids in the shelter. Rosetta lives there with her mother, Doris Jones, and her sister, Samantha Hillard.

Children's Dyslexia Center of Indianapolis provides free tutoring twice a week to students with dyslexia, taking a one-on-one multisensory approach to reading skills. This $10,000 grant will sponsor student tuition as well as support the costs of educator training and supplies. Learn more about the organization at cdcoi.org.

Horizon's at St. Richard's provides summer and year-round educational and recreational opportunities for about 175 Indianapolis students and families. This $10,000 grant will support staff salaries for the organization's six-week summer reading program, which aims to reduce learning loss during school breaks and improve literacy rates. Learn more about the program at horizonsindy.org.

Indiana Writers Center provides classes and workshops to writers of all ages, backgrounds and levels, working toward building confidence and personal empowerment through creative writing. This $6,100 grant will support Building a Rainbow, an eight-week program working with youth between ages 6 and 16. Learn more about the program and read student writing samples at buildingarainbow.org.

The Indianapolis Public Library Foundation's youth reading programs engage with children across Marion County. This $15,000 will support the administration of three programs: On the Road to Reading, which sends library staff to preschools and child care facilities to provide hands-on activities and books to classrooms; the Paws to Read program, which allows children the opportunity to practice their read-aloud skills with a Paws & Think therapy dog; and the Graphic Novel Club, which engages readers ages 9-12. To learn more about the foundation and its work, visit indyplfoundation.org.

Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library's Youth Writing Centers provide coaching to students at four Indianapolis Public Schools. The program is estimated to reach 3,000 students this school year. This $10,000 grant will support general operating costs as they work to scale the program. Read more about the library and its mission at vonnegutlibrary.org.

LYN House works with youth and families experiencing poverty to provide them leadership skills, life skills, academic support and spiritual growth. They offer one-on-one tutoring and support to students that's based in the science of reading and using the Orton-Gillingham approach to reading and phonics. This $5,000 grant will support growing technology, lessons, staff training, supplies and subscriptions to curriculum programs. Learn more about the organization and its work at lynhouse.org.

PJ Kelly, 8, reads to Paws and Think therapy dog Cooper and handler Sid Zachary on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, after meeting IndyStar for an interview at Brownsburg Public Library. Paws and Think is a program where children can practice their reading in front of therapy dogs, which creates a more welcoming, less intimidating environment.

Paws and Think's mission is to improve lives through the power of the human-dog connection. Their Paws to Read program places 150 teams of therapy dogs and their handlers at more than 60 schools and libraries in Marion and surrounding counties, allowing young readers to practice their read-aloud skills with the dogs — with some support from the handlers. This $10,000 grant provides general operating support to sustain and continue to grow programming. Learn more about Paws and Think at pawsandthink.org.

Contact newsroom development director Holly Hays at holly.hays@indystar.com. Follow her on X/Twitter @hollyvhays.

