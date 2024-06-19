Indy's hottest temperatures of the year start Thursday, weather service says

The hottest temperatures of the year so far are just around the corner for Central Indiana, according to local meteorologists with the National Weather Service.

While Tuesday's rain offered a sprinkle of relief, NWS said it has not stopped the upcoming hot weather in Indiana, as a heat wave continues to spread from Texas to New England. Thursday through Saturday, afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid-90s and heat indices, or the weather's "real feel" taking into consideration humidity, is expected to peak around 100 degrees.

The heat wave is forecasted to end Sunday, with a high that day of "only" 88 degrees.

NWS has also created a heat risk map that ranks the risk heat-related impacts/illnesses. The experimental index ranks the risk on a scale from zero, meaning little to no risk from expected heat, to four, which signifies extreme risk.

On Friday and Saturday, the map expects Central Indiana to jump up to a four in its risk index.

"This level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration," the index states.

Puma said that since the index is relatively new, it is hard to gauge how uncommon it is for Indiana to reach this level of heat risk. However, he said, these higher risks are in line with the forecasted temperatures.

"When you have those sorts of temperatures, along with humidity, then you're going to start running into heat-related illnesses," Puma said.

Heat-related illnesses can include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rashes.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of heat-related illnesses include:

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness

Excessive sweating

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness or fainting

Staying safe

NWS has put out several posts this week on X, formerly known as Twitter, warning Hoosiers of the summer's first heat wave and advising them to stay indoors when possible.

"On these days, we're really advising people to try to avoid being outside during the peak heating hours," said Jason Puma, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Central Indiana. "Try to plan your activities during the early morning hours or the late evening hours, when it'll be a little bit cooler and the sun's a little lower in the sky, if you must be outdoors."

Puma advised Hoosiers to stay hydrated, take plenty of breaks and check up on those who are particularly susceptible to the heat, including children, the elderly and pets.

While Hoosiers are experiencing the first heat wave of the summer, Puma said it will likely not be the last. July and August tend to be the state's warmest months, he noted.

