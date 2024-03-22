IndyHumane to host family, pet-friendly Solar Eclipse Viewing Party April 8th

IndyHumane is set to host a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8th, from 1- 4:30 PM. This event will take place at IndyHumane’s outdoor space and Dog Park. It is set to be a unique, family-friendly, and pet-friendly experience to watch the rare and historical Total Solar Eclipse! It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for attendees of all ages. This event will feature a food truck, vendors, yard games, dog park access, and music from Indy’s very own DJ GNO! Attendees will need to register beforehand and purchase a ticket to get access to the event.

