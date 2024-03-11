IndyGo's Blue Line plan, fresh from statehouse scare, recommended for federal money

Plans to construct a dedicated bus rapid transit line connecting Indianapolis's downtown and airport with Cumberland to the east received a major boost on Monday, as the Federal Transit Administration recommended $141.9 million in funding for the project.

This marks the first time IndyGo's Blue Line, which was saved from the legislative chopping block last month, was included as part of a proposed budget President Joe Biden's administration handed to Congress, the federal agency announced.

In a news release, the federal agency noted the Blue Line would provide bus rapid transit "along IndyGo's busiest bus route that serves a high concentration of low-income and zero-car households."

The Blue Line is one of 14 projects in 11 states the Transit Administration is recommending, at a grand total of about $4 billion.

IndyGo has several steps left to qualify for the construction grant, and all funding is dependent on Congress setting aside the agency's proposed amount.

The Blue Line, approved in 2016 as part of a larger transit tax referendum, has faced several challenges from the Indiana General Assembly in subsequent years. The most recent attempt, Senate Bill 52, died after a compromise was reached between Republican leadership and Indianapolis leaders that prioritized maintenance on existing lanes and sought to limit the use of dedicated bus lanes.

In defending against Senate Bill 52, IndyGo and other Blue Line supporters had contended millions in federal grant dollars were tied to the project's use of dedicated lanes.

