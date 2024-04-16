Indy weather: NWS calls for storms Tuesday and Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will roll into Central Indiana Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service, with more severe weather forecast for Wednesday.

Gusty winds will be the biggest hazard Tuesday, but NWS says strong to severe storms are possible. The storms will move northeast at 45 mph.

Temperatures are expected to reach 81 degrees today and hit a low of 63 tonight.

While a few thunderstorms are possible today, more numerous storms will move in tonight. Some of these storms tonight may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat. On Wednesday, a line of showers and storms will move through during the day. Some of these storms may be severe, with large hail the primary threat.

Wednesday forecast shows storms in Indy

While a few storms are possible today, numerous will move into the area tonight.

Some severe storms could crop up again in Central Indiana Wednesday as a line of them move in throughout the day.

Wednesday weather’s biggest threat is the potential for large hail. Wednesday is supposed to reach 74 degrees with a low in the 50s in the evening.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: When will it rain in Indianapolis? Severe storms rolling in