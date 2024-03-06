Indy Parks get high-speed public wi-fi. Find out where to log on
Indianapolis wants residents to stay connected with Indy Parks.
The Indianapolis public parks system is bringing high-speed public wi-fi to park facilities across the city.
Installations have already been completed at 19 public parks facilities, and another 10 are planned to be completed by the end of the summer, the city announced Wednesday.
The initiative, a collaboration with the Information Services Agency, is funded with $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.
About 98% of Indy Parks facilities will have public wi-fi after the completion of the project, providing students with spaces that better support learning and facilitate more community meetings and events, the city said.
Where to find public wi-fi at Indy Parks
Wi-fi installations have been completed at the following park locations:
Broad Ripple Family Center
Brookside Family Center
Christian Park
Chuck Klein Softball Complex
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
Eagle Creek: Earth Discovery Center
Eagle Creek Ornithology Center
Ellenberger Family Center
Garfield Family Center
Krannert Family Center
Municipal Gardens
Perry Pool/Ice Rink
Pride Family Center
Rhodius Family Center
Riverside Family Center
Stanley Strader Family Center
Watkins Park Family Center
Washington Park Family Center
World Sports Park
The following locations are scheduled to have wi-fi installed by the end of the summer:
Bel Aire Park
Eagle Creek Park Crest
Eagle Creek Park Hideaway
Frederick Douglass Park
Glenn’s Valley Park
Indianapolis World Park
Juan Solomon Park
Thatcher Park
Washington Park
Windsor Village Park
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: These Indianapolis parks have high-speed public wi-fi. More to come