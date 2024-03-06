Indy Parks get high-speed public wi-fi. Find out where to log on

Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read

Indianapolis wants residents to stay connected with Indy Parks.

The Indianapolis public parks system is bringing high-speed public wi-fi to park facilities across the city.

Installations have already been completed at 19 public parks facilities, and another 10 are planned to be completed by the end of the summer, the city announced Wednesday.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett presents Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, a city proclamation to Diana Strader in honor of her late husband, Stanley Strader, during a press conference highlighting recent renovations from Citizens Energy Group’s Sharing The Dream service project and the park’s name change that was made in 2023. Strader was a leader and advocate for the south side of Indianapolis and served 12 years on the City-County Council. "So now, therefore, I, Indy Mayor Joe, do hereby proudly proclaim January 15, 2024, as not just the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day, but it's also Stanley Strader Park Day in the city," he said.

The initiative, a collaboration with the Information Services Agency, is funded with $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

About 98% of Indy Parks facilities will have public wi-fi after the completion of the project, providing students with spaces that better support learning and facilitate more community meetings and events, the city said.

Where to find public wi-fi at Indy Parks

Wi-fi  installations have been completed at the following park locations:

  • Broad Ripple Family Center

  • Brookside Family Center

  • Christian Park

  • Chuck Klein Softball Complex

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

  • Eagle Creek: Earth Discovery Center

  • Eagle Creek Ornithology Center

  • Ellenberger Family Center

  • Garfield Family Center

  • Krannert Family Center

  • Municipal Gardens

  • Perry Pool/Ice Rink

  • Pride Family Center

  • Rhodius Family Center

  • Riverside Family Center

  • Stanley Strader Family Center

  • Watkins Park Family Center

  • Washington Park Family Center

  • World Sports Park

The following locations are scheduled to have wi-fi installed by the end of the summer:

  • Bel Aire Park

  • Eagle Creek Park Crest

  • Eagle Creek Park Hideaway

  • Frederick Douglass Park

  • Glenn’s Valley Park

  • Indianapolis World Park

  • Juan Solomon Park

  • Thatcher Park

  • Washington Park

  • Windsor Village Park

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: These Indianapolis parks have high-speed public wi-fi. More to come