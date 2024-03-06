Indy Parks get high-speed public wi-fi. Find out where to log on

Indianapolis wants residents to stay connected with Indy Parks.

The Indianapolis public parks system is bringing high-speed public wi-fi to park facilities across the city.

Installations have already been completed at 19 public parks facilities, and another 10 are planned to be completed by the end of the summer, the city announced Wednesday.

The initiative, a collaboration with the Information Services Agency, is funded with $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

About 98% of Indy Parks facilities will have public wi-fi after the completion of the project, providing students with spaces that better support learning and facilitate more community meetings and events, the city said.

Where to find public wi-fi at Indy Parks

Wi-fi installations have been completed at the following park locations:

Broad Ripple Family Center

Brookside Family Center

Christian Park

Chuck Klein Softball Complex

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Eagle Creek: Earth Discovery Center

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center

Ellenberger Family Center

Garfield Family Center

Krannert Family Center

Municipal Gardens

Perry Pool/Ice Rink

Pride Family Center

Rhodius Family Center

Riverside Family Center

Stanley Strader Family Center

Watkins Park Family Center

Washington Park Family Center

World Sports Park

The following locations are scheduled to have wi-fi installed by the end of the summer:

Bel Aire Park

Eagle Creek Park Crest

Eagle Creek Park Hideaway

Frederick Douglass Park

Glenn’s Valley Park

Indianapolis World Park

Juan Solomon Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Windsor Village Park

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: These Indianapolis parks have high-speed public wi-fi. More to come