Indy man pleads guilty to child molestiing

May 6—ANDERSON — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty to charges of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.

Kyle Alan Buis, 34, entered into the plea agreement Friday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6. Judge Mark Dudley set sentencing for May 31.

Buis entered the pleas and the state will dismiss a higher level felony count of child molesting at the time of sentencing.

Buis was arrested in July 2023 on suspicion of involvement in incidents with two girls, one 13 and the other 14, on New Year's Eve.

According to a probable cause affidavit, in a screenshot message to the mother of one of the girls, Buis alleged he woke up on New Year's Day to the two girls performing sex acts on him.

The mother told police that Buis apologized and admitted to having sex with the two girls.

During a Kids Talk forensic interview, the younger girl said she loved Buis, according to the affidavit.

When contacted by an Anderson investigator at the Howard County jail, where he was being detained on an unrelated crime, Buis declined to be interviewed without an attorney, the affidavit relates.

