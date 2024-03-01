Indy man arrested in Vigo County on child solicitation charge

Feb. 29—An Indianapolis man is jailed after he allegedly agreed to meet with someone he thought to be a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of sex, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.

Demetrius A. King, 24, was booked on a charge of child solicitation as a Level 4 felony, according to online court records.

Deputies working with Predator Catchers Incorporated identified King as the person who agreed to meet with a person he thought to be a 13-year-old girl, according to the sheriff's office.

King had previously sent several pictures of himself to the person, police said, and he asked the female for nude photos and for sex.

King arrived at West Terre Haute location on Wednesday and was arrested.