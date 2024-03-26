‘Industry standard’: Fresno Co. DA Smittcamp defends Valley Children’s CEO’s pay

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp opened up on Monday about why she supports Valley Children’s CEO Todd Suntrapak’s over $5 million salary and $5 million forgivable home loan.

“We have a world-class hospital right here in the Central Valley because it is managed by a world-class administrative staff,” Smittcamp said.

Recently, tax documents showing Suntrapak’s salary and retention package came to light, and on March 20, Fresno City Council members Garry Bredefeld and Miguel Arias held a press conference calling for an investigation into the multimillion-dollar compensation package for Suntrapak and other executives.

Smittcamp, an unpaid member of the hospital’s Board of Trustees, said she supports Suntrapak’s salary package. However, she said she was not on the healthcare board that decided his salary or came up with the terms for his forgivable home loan.

“It is a large salary, and the retention bonus is you know significant, but I have to go back to the industry standard. There’s a lot of us who work seven days a week and an excess of 40 hours a week that don’t make near those salaries and I get that, I get that people have issues with that,” Smittcamp explained,” The realm of business that Todd Suntrapak is in this is the industry standard.”

However, a search into the salaries of the CEOs at other top children’s hospitals proves Suntrapak’s salary is still much higher than some of the county’s largest children’s hospitals in the state and nation.

The CEO of world-renowned St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made $1.5 million in 2021. That was the same year Suntrapak brought in $5.1 million for base pay and bonuses.

The CEO of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles reportedly made $1.7 million that same year.

In 2021, there were only two children’s hospital CEOs who made more than Suntrapak. Reports show the CEO of Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston made over $8 million in 2021, and the CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, made around $7.6 million that same year.

Smittcamp said he earns it.

When asked about Bredefeld’s and Arias’s claims about the possible misuse of tax dollars, Smittcamp disagrees.

“The city nor the county of Fresno fund the hospital, the hospital is a nonprofit organization, there’s a lot of different revenue streams that go into the hospital, but there are no issues to service to children based on the administrator staff and I think that is a complete miscarriage of facts,” she added.

However, Bredefeld said it is not true that taxpayers are not impacted, considering the majority of children’s families receive state and federal aid in the form of Medi-Cal and Medicare.

“It’s Medi-Cal dollars. It’s a nonprofit hospital, and it clearly looks like CEOs and executives are enriching themselves,” he said.

“I think it’s important for the community who’s been asked to donate their dollars their cents, at restaurants at Kid’s Day, there needs to be accountability and transparency,” Bredefeld added.

Bredefeld also alleges the $5 million forgivable home loan that was used to buy a house in Carmel-by-the-Sea may not have actually been a loan.

“I do not know, but I do know that there is not a lien on the property, which means it’s not really a loan. If you have a property and there’s a loan, there is a lien on it. There’s no lien on the property,” he said.

We reached out to a spokesperson with Valley Children’s Hospital about the details and terms surrounding Suntrapak’s compensation and home loan, however, they said no one was available for a comment or an interview.

