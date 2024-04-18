Industries observe ‘National Work Zone Awareness Week’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) announced Monday the honor of National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW).

To honor roadway workers, everyone gathered at Soldier’s Grove on Monday to honor those who work on the roadway and remind drivers to slow down and use caution while in a work zone.

NWZAW runs from April 15-19 and was designed to show the importance of driving safely through a work zone and this year’s theme is “Work Zones are temporary, Actions behind the wheel can last forever.”

We are beginning another construction season. This means improved roads and bridges, but it can also mean hazards for our workers. These men and women deserve to get home safely. Your choices behind the wheel can change lives forever. Please make the safe choice. Slow down and never drive distracted, especially in work zones where roadway conditions can change every day.” PennDOT Secretary, Mike Carroll

Memorials for PennDOT and PA Turnpike workers were displayed during the event to pay tribute to those who have died while working to improve and maintain the Commonwealth’s infrastructure. Since 1940, PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers in the line of duty and PennDOT has lost 90 workers since 1970.

Courtesy: PAcast

Courtesy: PAcast

Speeding through work zones has been a problem for decades. However, speeding and distracted driving became even more acute during the pandemic. When traffic then returned to our roadways, many motorists continued to drive at high rates of speed, often distractedly darting through work zones with workers mere inches away from live traffic. All the organizations represented here today work together on numerous initiatives to reinforce safe-driving behaviors which can make the difference between life and death for our workers as well as drivers.” PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey

Preliminary PennDOT data says in 2023 there were 1,216 work zone crashes that resulted in 22 deaths.

Everyone should do their part to ensure the safety of highway workers. Obey posted speed limits and signage, eliminate distractions, maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances.” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris

In 2024, several agencies began enforcing the statewide “Work Zone Speed Safety Camera program.” The initial five-year pilot program was made permanent by Act 38 of 2023, officials say.

According to PennDOT, the program uses vehicle-mounted systems to detect and record drivers speeding by 11 miles per hour or more using electronic speed timing devices. However, the cameras are only operational in active work zones where workers are present.

Courtesy: PAcast

Courtesy: PAcast

PennDOT says active work zones that have speed safety cameras up and running will have unique, high-visibility signs before the speed enforcement area, reminding the driver of the upcoming work zone.

According to law enforcement registered owners receive the following if caught speeding by a Work Zone Speek Safety Camera:

For a first offense, a warning letter

For the second offense, a violation notice, and a $75 fine.

Lastly, a violation notice and a $150 fine for a third or any subsequent offense.

PennDOT wishes to emphasize the high stakes drivers face when traveling through work zones.

For more information on Work Zone Speed Safety Cameras, including a list of projects where the units are deployed visit PennDOT’s website.

