INDOT extends closure of Smith Road at Third Street for utility relocation

Closure of the intersection of Smith Road and Third Street has been extended by additional utility relocation work.

North Smith Road, which was closed at the intersection with East Third Street (Ind. 46) as part of a project to add turn lanes, will be closed longer than the Indiana Department of Transportation originally planned.

INDOT reported the road, which was previously expected to reopen in early July, will remain closed at Third Street while additional utility relocation work is completed.

Construction to add the turn lane will be paused while the utility work is ongoing.

Additional information, including an updated timeline, will be provided by INDOT at a later time, the agency reported in a news release. The official detour route is to use East Third Street west to the Ind. 45/46 Bypass, then turn on 10th Street to North Smith Road.

The contract was awarded to Milestone Contractors in May 2023.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and avoid distractions when traveling near work zones.

Work on the south side of the intersection has already been completed.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: INDOT extends closure of Smith Road/Third Street intersection