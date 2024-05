STORY: :: Indonesia's Mount Ibu spews ash miles into the air

:: West Halmahera, Indonesia

:: May 27, 2024

:: PVMBG

At least 1,800 residents in seven villages were evacuated, according to local authorities, who have recommended that a 4.35 mile (7 km) radius be cleared.

Ibu’s activities follow a series of eruptions of different volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and has 127 active volcanoes.