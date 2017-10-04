Indonesian man kills 23-foot python after it bit his arm

A security guard has killed a huge python which was blocking traffic as it crossed a road in Indonesia, wrestling with the 23-foot reptile which savaged his arm.

Robert Nababan was driving on a moped in Riau Province on the Indonesian island of Sumatra when he came upon the snake blocking traffic as it tried to edge across a road, according to local media.

Nababan and two other passers-by tried to move the huge predator off the road. The details of the encounter remain unclear, but Nababan ended up in hospital after the python sunk its razor sharp teeth into his arm while trying, as pythons do, to coil around the 37 year old.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Nababan told Indonesian TV reporters that : “I tried to catch it. It bit my arm, and we wrestled for a while.”

But the massive snake came out second-best, and is now strung up by thick rope from two pillars in a yard near where the deadly tussle took place.

Slash and burn land and forest clearances - usually to ready land for palm oil plantations - are common in the region where the snake was killed.

Nababan has been described as a palm oil plantation worker, so either he or one or more of the passers-by were likely carrying some sort of heavy blade that could have been used to kill the snake.

The snake was likely a reticulated python, the world’s longest reptile measuring up to 23 feet and capable of eating fully grown pigs, and occasionally, humans.

On March 27 the body of Akbar Salubiro, a 25-year-old farmer in Sulawesi, a large island in eastern Indonesia, was found inside the stomach of a 23 feet long reticulated python.