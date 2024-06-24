Inditex Joins Canopy’s Pack4Good Campaign

Inditex wants to reform its paper packaging.

The parent company of Zara has joined environmental nonprofit Canopy’s Pack4Good initiative. Inditex takes its decade-long CanopyStyle commitment—which works to procure sustainable viscose through 500-plus brand partners—and pushes it further, now ensuring that ancient and endangered forests don’t end up in the Spanish company’s paper packaging.

“It’s exciting to have Inditex bring the same leadership to reducing their paper packaging footprint as they have for the last decade and eliminate vital forests from their textiles,” said Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director of Canopy. “A company of their significance sends a signal to paper packaging suppliers that it’s time to give forests a break and to invest in and scale lower impact alternatives.”

Pack4Good was launched in 2019 and currently has 449 members—worth over $287.4 billion in annual revenue, according to Canopy—committed to reducing material use by maximizing recycled and alternative fibers. Now, Inditex joins the ranks of brands like Kering and Pangaia to build on its existing initiatives to reduce the amount of packaging used, including employing reusable boxes for intra-business use, increasing recycled paper content and incorporating next-gen fibers (like hemp stalks or tomato stems) into paper packaging.

“Inditex has worked hard to keep endangered forests out of our textile supply chain,” said Javier Losada, Inditex’s chief sustainability officer. “Now, we will extend that work to our packaging, where we have already taken steps toward reduction, reuse and increase of recycled content.”

Previously, the group had launched the Green to Pack (GtP) initiative, a waste-optimization program for reusing warehouse-to-retail paper boxes up to five times before being recycled. GtP resulted in a nearly 80 percent reduction in paper use within that segment of packaging as well as millions of dollars in cost savings. Inditex also debuted the #BringYourBag initiative in 2021, which encouraged reuse by applying a fee for paper bags and envelopes in about 70 markets—incentivizing customers to reduce paper bag consumption by 47 percent.

The Pull & Bear parent is also a man-made cellulosic fiber (MMCF) “stalwart,” having made a public commitment to purchase 2,000 tons of the first commercial-scale, circular MMCF pulp as well as a promise to invest in the development of next-gen materials that don’t exist—yet—at an industrial scale to enable 25 percent of its textiles to be next-gen by 2030.

“We look forward to continuing this work with Canopy to bring it to a new level, including the development of next-gen alternatives that both reduce waste and help keep forests standing,” Losada said.