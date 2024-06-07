Indio's Oscar Lua, a former NFL linebacker, has a big role in the city's revitalization

For a time, Oscar Lua believed that the best way to uplift his hometown was through football.

Lua was one of the top-ranked high school linebackers in California before graduating from Indio High School and choosing to play at USC in 2002. He won a pair of national championships with the Trojans prior to being drafted into the NFL by the New England Patriots.

But injuries forced Lua to pivot, so he returned home to Southern California where in Orange County he began working in property management and construction.

More than a decade later, Lua is now a partner in the company that will build what civic leaders say will be one of the centerpieces to Indio’s ongoing downtown revitalization.

Construction began May 30 on the 64-unit, state-of-the-art mixed-use apartment complex that will also feature ground-floor commercial space in the heart of downtown, on the corner of Oasis Street and Bliss Avenue. Indio city manager Bryan Montgomery called the project a “critical component” to the city’s revitalization, and Indio city councilwoman Lupe Ramos Amith added that the project fits the vision leaders have for the future of the downtown area.

“It’s super cool to come back and sort of come full-circle here in my hometown,” Lua said. “To be able to come back and be a part of the expansion, the revitalization, of Indio means a lot.”

The project comes as Indio has received more than $200 million in private and public investments to its downtown area and approximately 10,000 additional housing units in planning and development into the Coachella Valley’s largest city. Included among the projects the city has announced are a College of the Desert expansion that will accommodate an additional 5,000 students in downtown, a multi-modal transit facility and future restaurant and retail space.

Including residential units into downtown is an important step, Montgomery said.

“It’s not new to think of how residential helps fuel the revitalization that’s happened in a lot of other downtown communities,” Montgomery said. “So, we know that this is a critical component. In fact, without a residential component, I don’t think we would get the momentum that we really need.”

Statewide Services President Oscar Lua, a former Indio, USC & New England Patriot linebacker, poses for a photo after a groundbreaking ceremony for Skyline at Bliss & Oasis, a 64-unit apartment complex, in Indio, Calif., Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Montgomery said that additional projects are in the works that have yet to be announced by the city.

Lua’s company, Statewide Services, Inc., is the general contractor on this residential project, which is being called Skyline at Bliss and Oasis. It will be the tallest building in downtown Indio and is the largest privately constructed project in the downtown area.

Skyline at Bliss and Oasis is scheduled to be completed in January 2026. Units will include smart technology and will offer a rooftop lounge with a pool, a gym and have an art component to compliment the downtown art scene.

“To be a part of a project like this,” Lua said, “to help with the revitalization of the city where I was born and raised, it’s so cool.”

Montgomery said that this could be the first of several residential, mixed-use projects in the downtown area. He said that this initial residential project is just one piece or a larger puzzle in the downtown area, which includes bringing housing units into the area to help support local businesses.

“We certainly have some momentum going,” Montgomery said. “To get people living where they can walk and eat and go to school and shop and recreate and relax, it’s going to make a big difference for all the businesses that are emerging here.”

A rendering shows what Skyline at Bliss and Oasis will look like upon completion.

Before becoming a partner in his own company, Lua worked in construction for several years and learned the business from a mentor, Bob Best. Lua said that he learned everything about the business side of construction and development, from contracts to entitlements, before working with partners to start his own company. The aim, Lua said, is to become the biggest contractor in the valley.

Lua’s company has recently worked on several other big projects in the valley. It was the contractor on Palm Springs Surf Club, which opened earlier this year, and the casino expansion and fuel center at Agua Caliente.

Ramos Amith, who until 2019 was the mayor of Indio, said that it’s always important to find the right partners to work with on projects as the city moves forward.

“When this project came forward,” Ramos Amith said, “the City of Indio said that this is kind of our vision for downtown as far as making it more pedestrian-friendly, with people working downtown as well as offering services to the college campus. The owners of this project, who are longtime residents, caught that vision and ran with it. It’s really exciting to see it come together.”

For Lua, the groundbreaking of the project is particularly sweet.

His football career now far in the rear view mirror, Lua said that he’s been waiting for years for a chance to “give back” something to the hometown that gave him so much. Now, he has the opportunity.

“It just means so much,” Lua said. “With so many other projects building up this valley, it’s very cool to be a part of this one in downtown Indio.”

Andrew John reports for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

