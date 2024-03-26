Indio police chief Washburn out suddenly; assistant chief Tully named to top job

Mike Washburn, left, served as Indio police chief from 2016 until March 25, 2024, when a city spokesperson announced Brian Tully, right, had been named to the job.

Indio has a new chief of police. The city made a surprise announcement Monday that Mike Washburn, who'd been the chief since 2016, would no longer serve in that role.

Brian Tully, who previously served as the city's assistant chief, is scheduled to be sworn in to the top job Wednesday at the City Council Chambers.

Washburn's departure marks a reversal. In early 2022, City Manager Bryan Montgomery said he had asked Washburn to lead the police department "for at least another five years."

The announcement of Tully being named chief, sent by a city spokesperson late Monday afternoon, gave no reason for Washburn's departure and did not say whether it was voluntary. But KESQ reported last week that Washburn was out on personal leave. No reason or timeline was given for the leave.

"The City of Indio and Indio Police Department would also like to express gratitude for outgoing Chief of Police, Mike Washburn, for his service during his tenure," wrote Indio Public Information Officer Jessica Mediano. "His leadership and efforts as the Chief of Police will be remembered and appreciated."

Mediano did not immediately respond to The Desert Sun's request for comment Monday evening on the details of Washburn's departure, including whether it was voluntary.

Indio's then-police chief, Mike Washburn, discusses crime statistics in 2021.

Tully joined the department in 2018, Mediano wrote, oversaw the Field Services Division, and played key public safety roles in the city's lucrative and popular music festivals.

"With a distinguished career, marked by exemplary service and profound commitment to the safety of our community, Chief Tully is well-equipped to lead the Indio Police Department into the future," the city manager, Montgomery, said in a prepared statement. "We are confident that under his leadership, Indio Police Department will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and community engagement."

Before coming to Indio, Tully worked at the San Bernardino Police Department. He holds a degree in business administration and graduated from the FBI National Academy and West Point Leadership Program. Tully lives with his wife, Debra, in Indio. They have three adult children.

Indio Police Chief Brian Tully, who was named to the job March 25, 2024.

Washburn was brought to lead the department from Seattle, where he had served as a captain in that city's police force.

In 2021, two of Indio's police unions voted "no confidence" in Washburn and two of his assistant chiefs, Tully and Christopher Shaefer. The vote was related to the termination of an officer who was years before accused but ultimately acquitted of a crime.

The city hired an investigator to look into the accusations and reported in 2022 that Washburn and the assistant chiefs had been cleared of any wrongdoing. That's when Montgomery said he had asked Washburn to stay on for five more years, which would have had him in the job at least until 2027.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Indio police chief out suddenly; assistant chief named to top job