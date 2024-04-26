Indio paraprofessional recognized for 'perseverance' in alternative education

Alicia Gutierrez is a paraprofessional educator at Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center in Indio who has been recognized as Classified Employee of the Year by a nonprofit that promotes, supports and advocates for alternative education.

"She wants to become a teacher in this type of environment because she sees a critical need," said Gabriel Fajardo, principal of alternative education at the Riverside County Office of Education. "She provides the support that she sees our students need because of the challenges they face. She consistently steps it up."

Also in this week’s education news roundup: Desert Sands Unified School District honored for providing an accessible music education; Cathedral City High School invites the community to its annual basketball showdown to benefit the special education program; and our weekly program spotlight.

Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center paraprofessional recognized for commitment to alternative education

She has a profound impact on the school staff and the students she serves. She goes beyond the normal scope of her duties to teach students how to believe in themselves. She's even known as the interior decorator at her school site, making sure each holiday or season is represented to brighten everyone's spirits.

And "she refuses to give up," said Gabriel Fajardo, who is the principal of alternative education at the Riverside County Office of Education.

Her name is Alicia Gutierrez, and on Friday, she was recognized as the Classified Employee of the Year by the California Continuation Education Association, a nonprofit that promotes, supports and advocates for alternative education.

Since Aug. 2022, Gutierrez has been the instructional assistant at Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center in Indio for the middle and high school community school, an alternative school site for students who have been expelled from their home schools or have been placed there through a probation referral. That's where relationships are key, and where paraprofessionals like Gutierrez come in.

Alicia Gutierrez, an instructional assistant at Don F. Kenny Regional Center in Indio, was recognized as the Classified Employee of the Year by CCEA.

"We wouldn't be able to do our job building these trustful relationships in the small amount of time that we have with these students because it's a revolving door, unfortunately," he said. "I think that resiliency on her part helps to instill in our kids and even in our staff, this sense of perseverance because you got to want to work at a place like this because the kids can be very challenging at times."

Fajardo remarked that her innate talent for cultivating relationships with her students, which enables her to hold them accountable, is almost instinctual. He stays connected with the children by assisting them in managing their emotions and fostering positive self-reflection.

"She knows just enough about each kid and somehow incorporates that into her instruction, which makes it that much more engaging for our kids," Fajardo said.

Cathedral City High School invites community to its annual Basketball Unified Sports Showdown

Cathedral City High School invites the community for its support at its annual basketball game at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 between students with special needs and their mentors, a group of International Baccalaureate students.

The IB students, who have been imparting life skills such as communication, interaction and teamwork to their peers through regular basketball practices — anticipate enthusiastic support for the young athletes. There will a special game in which both teams will face off in a showdown.

The 2024 Basketball Unified Sports Showdown will take place at 4:15 p.m. on May 2 at Cathedral City High School's gym.

"We also have participants from the basketball team help us train these special athletes," said Paul Aleman, a senior at the high school and the organizer of the event. "It's a great way to make friends and they always look forward to this event.

The students are also aiming to expand the initiative in the future. They hope to involve other high schools in the basketball tournament and introduce a baking club proposed by Kimberly Rodriguez Nunes, an IB student, to teach special education students.

Who will emerge victorious? "It's going to be very, very suspenseful," Aleman said. "Last year, it was a tie and so we're expecting something close again this year."

Admission to the event is free, with donations to the special education program warmly welcomed.

Desert Sands Unified School District honored for providing music access and education

Palm Desert High School's choir students perform at the Newport Choir Festival.

The National Association of Music Merchants, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting active engagement in music, has awarded the Best Communities for Education designation to Desert Sands Unified School District in recognition of its dedication to music education. The designation is conferred upon school districts that excel in offering music access and education to every student, according to a press release.

"Music education serves as the heartbeat of our schools, it is where many children find their voice and their place in school," said Michael Fleischmann, DSUSD's visual and performing arts project facilitator, in a statement. "It's not just about learning scales, it's about fostering a sense of belonging, connection and shared purpose that resonates far beyond the classroom walls."

Program Spotlight: Palm Springs International Film Society seeks students for its jury

The Palm Springs International Film Society is still accepting applications for its local juries for ShortFest 2024, a seven-day short-form film festival. Local students are encouraged to explore the art of movie-watching, gain insights into the inner workings of a film festival and connect with fellow movie enthusiasts who share their passion in the community.

Meryland Gonzalez, center, the star of ÒTeam Meryland" poses for a photo with local high school students during Student Screening Day of the Palm Springs International Film Festival at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., on Thurs., Jan. 11, 2024.

Filmmaking experience is not required, but applicants must be local throughout the month of June to attend to certain responsibilities:

Kids' Choice Jury: This jury includes kids in elementary and middle school who will watch a select package of films, from heartwarming family tales to imaginative youth-oriented and animated films.

Young Cineastes Jury: This jury is comprised of local high school students with a passion for international cinema.

For more information: Visit psfilmfest.org/education/local-juries

